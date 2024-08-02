Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet at its lowest price ever

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) marks the second refresh of this particular model. Both times, Samsung kept the same basic design and updated the tablet's processor and shipping software. This 2024 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with Android 14.0 and One UI 6.1, a Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, and AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.

This tablet comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. If you need more space, you can add up to a 1TB microSD card. The camera array remains the same at 8MP for the rear camera, and 5MP for the front camera. We found the original version produced impressive battery life in our review. This version proclaims its 7,040mAh battery bumps battery life up to as much as 14 hours, so it should remain a strength in this model.

While there are more powerful Android tablets out there, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) stands out as one of the least expensive ways to get an Android tablet with a stylus. It comes with Samsung's S Pen, a distinction compared with other tablets that make you pay extra. If you appreciate jotting notes with a stylus, this might be an excellent choice for you.

This limited-time Amazon back-to-school deal knocks $120 off the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) deal