Score the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Android tablet at its lowest price ever
This deal takes 36% off the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)'s price
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) marks the second refresh of this particular model. Both times, Samsung kept the same basic design and updated the tablet's processor and shipping software. This 2024 version of the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite comes with Android 14.0 and One UI 6.1, a Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, and AKG-tuned dual speakers with Dolby Atmos.
This tablet comes with a 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. If you need more space, you can add up to a 1TB microSD card. The camera array remains the same at 8MP for the rear camera, and 5MP for the front camera. We found the original version produced impressive battery life in our review. This version proclaims its 7,040mAh battery bumps battery life up to as much as 14 hours, so it should remain a strength in this model.
While there are more powerful Android tablets out there, the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) stands out as one of the least expensive ways to get an Android tablet with a stylus. It comes with Samsung's S Pen, a distinction compared with other tablets that make you pay extra. If you appreciate jotting notes with a stylus, this might be an excellent choice for you.
This limited-time Amazon back-to-school deal knocks $120 off the 2024 Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from Amazon.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024)
Was: $329
Now: $209 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $120 on Samsung's Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) tablet
Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14speakers, backlit keyboard and haptic touchpad
Launch date: 2024
Price history: At 36% off, this is the best price ever for this capable Android tablet.
Reviews: We reviewed an earlier version of the Samsung Galaxy S6 Lite when it came out in 2020 and noted it was "an excellent option if you want a basic tablet to watch videos, browse the web or use Android apps."
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're looking for a no-frills Android tablet on a budget that's great for streaming media. It includes Samsung's S Pen stylus, which makes it a value choice among notetaking tablets.
Don't buy it if you want fancier features like more processing power and onboard storage or a super crisp high-resolution display.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.