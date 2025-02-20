You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256G of storage for $250 off at Amazon

A great tablet can enhance both your productivity and entertainment options, all in a highly portable design. The biggest questions to consider are screen size and OS. If you're searching for a large-screen Android tablet, this Samsung Galaxy Tab deal is for you.

Currently, Amazon has the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage on sale for $669 (the price is for the beige colorway, graphite costs another $10).

That is 27% off the usual price and $250 on Samsung's 11-inch competitor to the Apple iPad Pro. This price marks the best we've seen outside of the 2024 Black Friday shopping season.

This deal makes this upgraded model cheaper than the baseline Galaxy Tab S9. It doubles the storage and ups the RAM from 8GB to 12GB, making it a very attractive configuration.

If you plan to create content or anticipate needing more space, the microSD card slot allows you to expand the storage by up to 1TB.

The Galaxy Tab S9 is a 2023 model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which gives it plenty of power for productivity, gaming, and content creation.

Like the rest of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, it supports Galaxy AI features, which means you'll have access to some (but not all) of Samsung's latest AI capabilities.

The Galaxy Tab S9 includes Samsung's S Pen stylus, which makes it easy to take notes and make sketches.

If you've been considering a powerful tablet with a big screen, the Galaxy Tab S9 is a good choice. Thanks to this Amazon deal, it's now available at a great price.

Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 deal