You can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256G of storage for $250 off at Amazon
This deal makes this upgraded model cheaper than the baseline Galaxy Tab S9. And it doubles the storage and ups the RAM from 8GB to 12GB.
A great tablet can enhance both your productivity and entertainment options, all in a highly portable design. The biggest questions to consider are screen size and OS. If you're searching for a large-screen Android tablet, this Samsung Galaxy Tab deal is for you.
Currently, Amazon has the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage on sale for $669 (the price is for the beige colorway, graphite costs another $10).
That is 27% off the usual price and $250 on Samsung's 11-inch competitor to the Apple iPad Pro. This price marks the best we've seen outside of the 2024 Black Friday shopping season.
This deal makes this upgraded model cheaper than the baseline Galaxy Tab S9. It doubles the storage and ups the RAM from 8GB to 12GB, making it a very attractive configuration.
If you plan to create content or anticipate needing more space, the microSD card slot allows you to expand the storage by up to 1TB.
The Galaxy Tab S9 is a 2023 model with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which gives it plenty of power for productivity, gaming, and content creation.
Like the rest of the Galaxy Tab S9 series, it supports Galaxy AI features, which means you'll have access to some (but not all) of Samsung's latest AI capabilities.
The Galaxy Tab S9 includes Samsung's S Pen stylus, which makes it easy to take notes and make sketches.
If you've been considering a powerful tablet with a big screen, the Galaxy Tab S9 is a good choice. Thanks to this Amazon deal, it's now available at a great price.
Today's best Galaxy Tab S9 deal
Save $250 on the 11-inch Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. This step-up version of the Galaxy Tab S9 is currently $130 less than the baseline 128GB model with 8GB of RAM. That makes this a solid deal, 27% off the usual price. This price is valid on the beige colorway; the graphite model costs $10 more.
Features: 11-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), 12MP front camera, 13MP rear camera, S Pen stylus, Android 14
Release Date: August 2023
Price history: This is the second lowest price we've seen for the Galaxy Tab S9 with 256GB via Amazon and the best price outside of the Black Friday shopping season (when it was $50 less).
Price check: Best Buy $919
Reviews: We didn't review the Galaxy Tab S9. However, Tom's Guide found lots to like during its tablet review, calling out its beautiful, vibrant AMOLED display, solid speakers, and "meaningful performance improvements" over its predecessor.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want an Apple iPad Pro alternative with a large, crisp, vibrant display and an S Pen stylus. This tablet is an excellent choice for productivity, streaming media, and web browsing — especially if you don't care if you're buying the last-gen model.
Don't buy it if: You want a larger screen like the 14-inch Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra or Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. And if you want a powerhouse for content creation, consider the Apple iPad Pro M4.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.
