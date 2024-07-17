Only one Kindle hit an all-time low price for Prime Day, but it's the most impressive one

The Kindle Scribe is an outstanding eReader from Amazon with a trick up its sleeve. Unlike its read-only counterparts, it can also be written on with the included stylus. Combined with the larger 10.2-inch display, it's a unique but compelling ereader experience.

It is also uniquely available at its lowest price for Prime Day today, with the 16GB Kindle Scribe down to just $234 at Amazon . It ships with a basic pen and three free months of Kindle Unlimited. Originally, it was $339, so that's $105 in savings and $5 cheaper than ever.

Amazon Kindle Scribe

Was: $339

Now: $234 @ Amazon Overview: Save $105 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, and 16GB of storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage. Launch date: November 2022 Features: The Kindle Scribe sports a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and magnetic stylus pen. Reviews: Although we didn't test it, Amazon Kindle Scribe review ratings average 4.6 out of 5-stars. Happy bookworms love the eReader's writing support, reading experience and slim design that's comfortable to hold. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books were also a hit with users. Buy it if: You like the idea of a larger ereader with writing support. Don't buy it if: You'll never use the stylus; in that case the Kindle Paperwhite is probably the device for you. Despite not being as heavily discounted, it is still $100 cheaper than the Scribe.



While you may think $234 still sounds pricey, it's a bargain compared to other ereaders with writing capabilities. The Remarkable 2 is the most well-known in the category, and it's over $200 more at $449.

The included three months of free Kindle Unlimited puts more than 3 million eBooks at your fingertips. Additionally, you get to peruse a library of over a million nonfiction titles and audiobooks — well into the thousands.

Now up to $60 off, the Kindle Scribe is more affordable than ever. It's a worthy Kindle Paperwhite upgrade if you want an eReader with note taking capabilities.