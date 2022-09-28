Kindle Scribe adds writing support to Amazon's wildly popular e-readers

By Hilda Scott
published

Amazon Kindle Scribe e-reader adds writing support

(Image credit: Amazon)

Amazon's Kindle Scribe, announced Wednesday, is the brand's latest e-reader. What makes it stand out from the rest of its Kindle eReaders is writing support.

Similar to a writing tablet, prospective owners can take notes while reading or journal on the Kindle Scribe. The new Kindle Scribe is priced at $339 with a release date slated for November 30.

Right now, you can preorder the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle for $449 (opens in new tab). That's $40 cheaper than the price of buying the items separately. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover, Premium Pen, and Power Adapter. Amazon also offers the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle with Basic Pen for $399 (opens in new tab) ($40 off). 

The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage. 

Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle preorders ship to arrive by November 30.

