Kindle Scribe falls to lowest price ever in early October Prime Day deal

Amazon's Kindle Scribe eReader is at an all-time low price among today's early October Prime Day deals. While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is expected to offer exclusive Prime-member only discounts, this deal is open to all.

Currently, Amazon offers the Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen for $265. Typically $340, that's $75 in savings and marks the Kindle Scribe's lowest price ever. This is one October Prime Day Kindle deal you don't have to wait for.

Today's best Kindle Scribe deal

Amazon Kindle Scribe: $340 $265 @ Amazon

Now $75 off, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is at an all-time low price. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage. Price check: Target $265

Amazon's Kindle Scribe is one of the best eReaders with writing support. This makes it easy to take notes while reading or write journal entries. The Kindle Scribe in this deal has a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and magnetic stylus pen.

We didn't test it, however, Kindle Scribe review ratings average 4.3 out of 5-stars at Amazon.

Happy customers love the eReader's writing support, reading experience and slim, comfortable to hold design. One Kindle Scribe says it's large enough to read textbooks and tech manuals on. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books are also welcome features.

Now $75 off, the Kindle Scribe is a worthy Kindle Paperwhite upgrade with note-taking support. Snag it now for its best price yet!