Kindle Scribe falls to lowest price ever in early October Prime Day deal
Save $75 on the Amazon Kindle Scribe ahead of Prime Big Deal Days
Amazon's Kindle Scribe eReader is at an all-time low price among today's early October Prime Day deals. While Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days is expected to offer exclusive Prime-member only discounts, this deal is open to all.
Currently, Amazon offers the Kindle Scribe with Basic Pen for $265. Typically $340, that's $75 in savings and marks the Kindle Scribe's lowest price ever. This is one October Prime Day Kindle deal you don't have to wait for.
Today's best Kindle Scribe deal
Amazon Kindle Scribe:
$340 $265 @ Amazon
Now $75 off, the Amazon Kindle Scribe is at an all-time low price. This e-reader packs a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light and 16GB of storage. It ships with its own magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.
Price check: Target $265
Amazon's Kindle Scribe is one of the best eReaders with writing support. This makes it easy to take notes while reading or write journal entries. The Kindle Scribe in this deal has a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage, and magnetic stylus pen.
We didn't test it, however, Kindle Scribe review ratings average 4.3 out of 5-stars at Amazon.
Happy customers love the eReader's writing support, reading experience and slim, comfortable to hold design. One Kindle Scribe says it's large enough to read textbooks and tech manuals on. The Kindle Scribe's ambient light sensor and digital sticky notes functions to annotate books are also welcome features.
Now $75 off, the Kindle Scribe is a worthy Kindle Paperwhite upgrade with note-taking support. Snag it now for its best price yet!
Amazon Kindle Scribe Bundle:
$439 $316 @ Amazon
Now $123 off, the Kindle Scribe Essentials Bundle is at an all-time low price. This bundle includes a 16GB Kindle Scribe e-reader, Kindle Scribe Premium Leather Cover, Basic Pen, and Power Adapter. The Kindle Scribe features a 10.2-inch 300ppi Paperwhite display, adjustable front light, 16GB of storage and magnetic stylus pen for easy storage.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.