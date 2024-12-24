Walmart Apple deals include huge discounts on iPads and Apple Watches
Save with these discounts at Walmart
If you're still hunting for good holiday deals on Apple gear, Walmart has you covered. Whether you're looking for a generous gift for a loved one or yourself, these deals on recent-gen iPads and the latest Apple Watch go easy on your wallet.
While none of these deals are all-time lows, they're all close enough to remain enticing. For example, the 9th generation Apple iPad (2021) is down to $249 from its usual price of $329. This model is the least expensive iPad you can buy today, and it's a good choice for basic app use, web browsing, and streaming. The one gotcha is it uses a Lightning connector, so if you've been on a tear to ditch Apple's old mainstay, then look elsewhere.
One possibility instead of the iPad 9 is to step up to the $279 iPad 10. The 10th generation iPad has a USB-C connector, which makes it a great iPad choice if you're looking for a model that's more seamlessly compatible with USB-C Apple devices like MacBooks or iPhones. While Walmart only has the blue and silver colorways at this price, Best Buy has all four colorways on sale for the same price.
Meanwhile, if you're looking to accessorize your Apple tech with a smartwatch, you can splurge out on the latest Apple Watch Series 10 for $349 (it's also the same price at Amazon).
While none of these deals will come before the Christmas holiday, you might be able to pop into a local store and pick one of these up (depending upon availability and store hours in your area). Act fast to grab one of these deals while they last.
Today's best Apple iPad and Watch Series 10 deals
Now $70 off, the iPad 9 (in silver) provides the least expensive path to a new iPad today. This 2021 model has the Lightning connector, and it remains a capable model for basic app use, streaming, and productivity. We gave this model 4 out of 5 stars in our review, and we praised its bright 10.2-inch display, strong performance, and excellent battery life.
Features: 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, stereo speakers, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID (in Home button), Apple Pay, Lightning connector, supports optional Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
Save $70 on the 10th generation iPad. This is $20 shy of its lowest price ever, making this a solid deal for this time of year. We gave this model 4 stars out of 5 in our review, thanks to its excellent performance and battery life and its ability to handle a variety of content creation and consumption tasks. Walmart only has two colorways at this price: Blue and Silver.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11-hour battery life.
Price check: Best Buy $279 | B&H $319
Walmart has various versions of the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10 GPS smartwatch for $50 off right now. Three colorways are available with sport band, while two colorways are available with the sport loop band. Released in September 2024, this model is thinner and lighter than its predecessors, and it adds new features including sleep apnea notifications, water depth and temperature sensing, and updated health and fitness intelligence.
Features: 42mm aluminum case, sleep apnea detection, water depth and temperature sensing, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Price check: Amazon $349 | Best Buy $349
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.