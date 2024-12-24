Walmart Apple deals include huge discounts on iPads and Apple Watches

If you're still hunting for good holiday deals on Apple gear, Walmart has you covered. Whether you're looking for a generous gift for a loved one or yourself, these deals on recent-gen iPads and the latest Apple Watch go easy on your wallet.

While none of these deals are all-time lows, they're all close enough to remain enticing. For example, the 9th generation Apple iPad (2021) is down to $249 from its usual price of $329. This model is the least expensive iPad you can buy today, and it's a good choice for basic app use, web browsing, and streaming. The one gotcha is it uses a Lightning connector, so if you've been on a tear to ditch Apple's old mainstay, then look elsewhere.

One possibility instead of the iPad 9 is to step up to the $279 iPad 10. The 10th generation iPad has a USB-C connector, which makes it a great iPad choice if you're looking for a model that's more seamlessly compatible with USB-C Apple devices like MacBooks or iPhones. While Walmart only has the blue and silver colorways at this price, Best Buy has all four colorways on sale for the same price.

Meanwhile, if you're looking to accessorize your Apple tech with a smartwatch, you can splurge out on the latest Apple Watch Series 10 for $349 (it's also the same price at Amazon).

While none of these deals will come before the Christmas holiday, you might be able to pop into a local store and pick one of these up (depending upon availability and store hours in your area). Act fast to grab one of these deals while they last.

Today's best Apple iPad and Watch Series 10 deals