The iPad 9 is at its lowest price ever before Black Friday — get it now for just $199
Apple's least expensive iPad drops back to its lowest price ever
The 9th generation Apple iPad returns to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. This 2021 model continues to rank as one of the best tablets around in 2024, and it's an excellent value for your dollar.
Right now, you can pick up the iPad 9 for just $199 at Amazon. That price is a whopping 39% off and a $130 savings over its MSRP of $330. It's never been available for less; if you prefer to shop at Best Buy, it also has the iPad 9 for $199, matching Amazon's deal.
In our iPad 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. At the time, we were impressed by its terrific performance, vivid display, and excellent battery life. The main differences between this model and the newer iPad 10 are its 10.2-inch display (to iPad 10's 10.9-inch display), its design (iPad 9 has a home button and Lightning connector, vs. no button and USB-C on iPad 10), and its 8MP camera (to iPad 10's 12MP).
This tablet is plenty sufficient for everyday casual gaming, browsing, and streaming needs. And with this sale, you can save big this holiday season and score an iPad for less than $200.
Today's best iPad 9 deal
Overview: Lowest price! Save $130 on the 9th generation Apple iPad tablet now, in advance of Black Friday.
Features: 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, stereo speakers, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID (in Home button), Apple Pay, Lightning connector, supports optional Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard
Release Date: September 2021
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for iPad 9.
Price comparison: Best Buy $199 | BH Photo $309
Reviews consensus: In our review, we praised the iPad 9's bright 10.2-inch display, outstanding performance, and excellent battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a basic Apple tablet for browsing the web, streaming your favorite shows and movies, or playing casual games. If you want the least expensive iPad that also supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) for notetaking and drawing (sold separately).
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet primarily for productivity and replacing your laptop. Also pass on this model if you want a tablet that works with USB-C, or a tablet for use with Apple Intelligence.
