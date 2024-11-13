The iPad 9 is at its lowest price ever before Black Friday — get it now for just $199

The 9th generation Apple iPad returns to its lowest price ever ahead of Black Friday. This 2021 model continues to rank as one of the best tablets around in 2024, and it's an excellent value for your dollar.

Right now, you can pick up the iPad 9 for just $199 at Amazon. That price is a whopping 39% off and a $130 savings over its MSRP of $330. It's never been available for less; if you prefer to shop at Best Buy, it also has the iPad 9 for $199, matching Amazon's deal.

In our iPad 9 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. At the time, we were impressed by its terrific performance, vivid display, and excellent battery life. The main differences between this model and the newer iPad 10 are its 10.2-inch display (to iPad 10's 10.9-inch display), its design (iPad 9 has a home button and Lightning connector, vs. no button and USB-C on iPad 10), and its 8MP camera (to iPad 10's 12MP).

This tablet is plenty sufficient for everyday casual gaming, browsing, and streaming needs. And with this sale, you can save big this holiday season and score an iPad for less than $200.

Today's best iPad 9 deal