Nab the iPad 9 for an all-time low price of $224 at Amazon while you still can

Apple's iPad 9 is more affordable than ever during Amazon's limited-time Apple sale. Right now, you can nab the iPad 9 for just $224 at Amazon. It normally costs $329, so you're saving $105 with this deal. This marks the iPad 9's lowest price ever and one of the best Apple deals of the season.

We typically don't recommend products over 2 years old, however, the 2021 iPad 9 was ahead of its time. In our 9th gen iPad review, we praised its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance.

If you don't want to spend a whole lot on an Apple tablet, this is the cheapest iPad you can buy. Alternatively, you can get the iPad 10 for $319 ($30 off).

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so I recommend you act now.

Today's best iPad 9 deal