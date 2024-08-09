Nab the iPad 9 for an all-time low price of $224 at Amazon while you still can
Apple's cheapest iPad is more affordable than ever
Apple's iPad 9 is more affordable than ever during Amazon's limited-time Apple sale. Right now, you can nab the iPad 9 for just $224 at Amazon. It normally costs $329, so you're saving $105 with this deal. This marks the iPad 9's lowest price ever and one of the best Apple deals of the season.
We typically don't recommend products over 2 years old, however, the 2021 iPad 9 was ahead of its time. In our 9th gen iPad review, we praised its bright, vivid 10.2-inch Retina display and excellent battery life. We also found the tablet's upgraded cameras impressive. Overall, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its outstanding performance.
If you don't want to spend a whole lot on an Apple tablet, this is the cheapest iPad you can buy. Alternatively, you can get the iPad 10 for $319 ($30 off).
There's no telling how long this deal will last, so I recommend you act now.
Today's best iPad 9 deal
Apple iPad 9 10.2-inch Tablet
Was: $329
Now: $224 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $100 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet while it's still in stock.
Features: 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, stereo speakers, 8MP wide-angle rear camera, 12MP ultra-wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pay
Release Date: September 2021
Price history: This is the iPad 9's lowest price ever
Price comparison: Best Buy $229 | Target $229
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want an entertainment tablet for accessing your favorite streaming and gaming apps. The iPad also supports Apple Pencil (1st generation) and Smart Keyboard (sold separately) for drawing, taking notes, and marking up documents.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet that can replace your laptop. Consider the M2 iPad Air or M4 iPad Pro if want a productivity tablet for getting things done from anywhere.
