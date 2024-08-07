iPad 10 is back to its all-time low at $299 — don't wait on this back-to-school deal

As a student, a tablet is an excellent investment for studying on the go, relaxing in bed with your favorite TV show, and hopping on a video call with family between classes. And right before school starts back up, Amazon is delivering major discounts on Apple's best iPads.

The iPad 10 is available for $299 on Amazon — $150 less than its original retail price and the cheapest we've seen it. It is also available for $299 in blue at B&H.

This iPad is ideal for basic tasks like media streaming, video calling, internet browsing, answering emails, and mobile gaming. For simple internet research or writing a paper in Google Docs, pair the iPad 10 with a Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil to make your work easier.

If you're looking for a tablet that could fully replace a laptop, check out the discounted iPad Pro M4 ($70 off), Apple's most powerful tablet yet. Or, check out the best iPad deals we've rounded up to find something in the middle.

Today's best iPad 10 deal