iPad 10 is back to its all-time low at $299 — don't wait on this back-to-school deal

Grab a new iPad 10 at just $299, its cheapest price yet
As a student, a tablet is an excellent investment for studying on the go, relaxing in bed with your favorite TV show, and hopping on a video call with family between classes. And right before school starts back up, Amazon is delivering major discounts on Apple's best iPads.
The iPad 10 is available for $299 on Amazon — $150 less than its original retail price and the cheapest we've seen it. It is also available for $299 in blue at B&H.
This iPad is ideal for basic tasks like media streaming, video calling, internet browsing, answering emails, and mobile gaming. For simple internet research or writing a paper in Google Docs, pair the iPad 10 with a Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil to make your work easier.
If you're looking for a tablet that could fully replace a laptop, check out the discounted iPad Pro M4 ($70 off), Apple's most powerful tablet yet. Or, check out the best iPad deals we've rounded up to find something in the middle.
Today's best iPad 10 deal
Apple iPad 10
Was: $449 $349
Now: $299 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Now $150 off its original retail price, Apple's iPad 10 is the cheapest it's ever been.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), Touch ID, nearly 11-hour battery life.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the iPad 10.
Price check: Best Buy $349 ($332 for Plus members) | B&H $299
Cheaper alternative: iPad 9 for $229 ($100 off)
Review Consensus: Among reviewers, the iPad 10's A14 Bionic chip is considered powerful, surpassing its competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. Reviews also note the tablet's sleek design, solid display, and killer speaker quality.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a basic tablet with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support, capable of handling media streaming, internet browsing, answering emails, and other light productivity tasks.
Don't buy it if: You need a tablet powerful enough to replace your laptop, capable of tackling more intense productivity tasks. Instead, consider Apple's new iPad Pro M4 ($70 off).
