I review tablets for a living, and the tablet I tell most people to buy is just $299 for Prime Day
Prime Day deals are popping off in every category we cover here at Laptop Mag, including many of our favorite products. Prime Day tablet deals include a particularly enticing offer on the tablet I recommend to most people: the iPad 10.
You can pick up the iPad 10 for just $299 at Amazon today. That's an incredible $150 less than the launch price for this base model. This discount is the best iPad deal on a current-generation iPad for Prime Day.
Apple's 10th-generation iPad is the best tablet for most people. It will bury the performance of any other sub-$300 tablet, offers excellent battery life, and packs surprisingly great speakers. While you don't need any accessories, if you want to expand your usage beyond basic tablet tasks, you can invest in a Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil to transform it into a laptop alternative or digital drawing pad for getting things done on the go.
We don't expect to see the iPad 10 dip any lower over the week, so if you've been in the market for an affordable tablet, don't wait for this one to sell out.
Today's best iPad 10 deal
Apple iPad 10
Was: $449 $349
Now: $299 @ Amazon
Overview:
Now $150 off its original retail price, the iPad 10 is just $20 away from its lowest price ever.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support (both sold separately), nearly 11-hour battery life.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This is the iPad 10 was briefly $279 with coupon at Amazon, we are looking for that price to return.
Price check: Best Buy $299| B&H $319
Cheaper alternative: iPad 9 for $249 ($80 off)
Review Consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that performs well, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a cheaper alternative to the iPad Air 6 or iPad Pro with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support. The iPad 10 is great for content consumption, internet browsing, emails, managing social media, and light productivity.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet powerful enough to replace your laptop, in that case consider the new iPad Pro M4.
