I review tablets for a living, and the tablet I tell most people to buy is just $299 for Prime Day

Prime Day deals are popping off in every category we cover here at Laptop Mag, including many of our favorite products. Prime Day tablet deals include a particularly enticing offer on the tablet I recommend to most people: the iPad 10.

You can pick up the iPad 10 for just $299 at Amazon today. That's an incredible $150 less than the launch price for this base model. This discount is the best iPad deal on a current-generation iPad for Prime Day.

Apple's 10th-generation iPad is the best tablet for most people. It will bury the performance of any other sub-$300 tablet, offers excellent battery life, and packs surprisingly great speakers. While you don't need any accessories, if you want to expand your usage beyond basic tablet tasks, you can invest in a Magic Keyboard Folio or Apple Pencil to transform it into a laptop alternative or digital drawing pad for getting things done on the go.

We don't expect to see the iPad 10 dip any lower over the week, so if you've been in the market for an affordable tablet, don't wait for this one to sell out.

Today's best iPad 10 deal