Don’t wait! iPad 10 just hit its lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal
Early Black Friday Deals are here! Amazon and Best Buy are offering the Apple iPad 10 at $349, the lowest price ever for this model. Normally it costs $449, so that's $100 off and unlikely to dip lower for Black Friday next week, so there's no reason to wait. This is one of the best Black Friday iPad deals we've seen this year.
Run, fly, push people aside if you have to (just kidding, that's one benefit of online shopping), and snag this amazing iPad deal at Amazon, during this Early Black Friday Deal.
Today's best iPad deal
Apple iPad 10 (2022):
Was:
$449
Now: $349 @ Amazon
Overview:
Amazon knocks $100 off the Apple iPad 10 with 10.9-inch Retina display.
Key features: It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video.
Launch date: Aug. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Apple iPad 10.
Price check: Best Buy $349 | B&H $399
Review consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that excels in its performance, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★|Toms Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a tablet with A great tablet with unimpressive battery life that will have you devouring content for hours on end while keeping up with many of your day to day productivity tasks.
Don't buy it if: If you're more inclined to need a laptop with a wider set of productivity capabilities.
By Hilda Scott