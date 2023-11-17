Don’t wait! iPad 10 just hit its lowest price ever in early Black Friday deal

Apple iPad 10 (2022):

Was: $449

Now: $349 @ Amazon

Overview:

Amazon knocks $100 off the Apple iPad 10 with 10.9-inch Retina display.

Key features: It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video.

Launch date: Aug. 2023

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this Apple iPad 10.

Price check: Best Buy $349 | B&H $399

Review consensus: Apple’s 10th Gen iPad is a powerful tablet that excels in its performance, surpassing competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★|Toms Guide: ★★★½

Buy it if: You want a tablet with A great tablet with unimpressive battery life that will have you devouring content for hours on end while keeping up with many of your day to day productivity tasks.

Don't buy it if: If you're more inclined to need a laptop with a wider set of productivity capabilities.