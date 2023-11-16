5 best Black Friday iPad deals now — save big on iPad, iPad Air and iPad Pro

If you've been waiting for a sale to upgrade your existing iPad or grab one as a special holiday gift for someone, now's your chance. The best iPad deals typically happen on Black Friday or even next month, but the iPads listed here are significantly discounted right now, with some at their lowest price or just shy of it.

Many retailers are backing early discounts with a price match guarantee throughout the entire holiday season, as well as extended return and exchange windows. These guarantees can help assuage fears of not getting the best possible deal, while allowing you to get your hands on an iPad before stock sells out.

Be sure to check back in between now and Black Friday on Nov. 24 to see regular updates to our Black Friday Apple deals hub and roundup of the best Black Friday deals in 2023. Or, with the best Black Friday iPad deals available now, you can save anywhere from $50 to $100 off regular price.

Black Friday iPad deals — early sales

Apple iPad 9 (256GB): $479 $399 @ Amazon The 256GB iPad 9 is $80 off now, just $10 shy of its record low price of $389 at Amazon. In addition to ample storage, this iPad 9 features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, stereo speakers, and an A13 Bionic chip for speedy performance. You can also snap some pretty great photos with the 12MP ultra-wide front camera or the 8MP rear camera.

Apple iPad 10 (256GB): $599 $549 @ Amazon The 256GB 10th generation iPad is currently only $20 short of its all-time low price of $529. It's equipped with a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an ultra-wide 12MP front camera, an updated 12MP rear camera, and Apple's A14 Bionic chip that's faster and more power-efficient than the iPad 9. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the iPad 10 features a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Air 5 (256GB): $749 $649 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Apple's 256GB iPad Air 5 is currently $100 off. This iPad is equipped with Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, stereo speakers, and a beautiful 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. You'll also find a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back, a 12MP FaceTime camera in front, and support for Touch ID and Apple Pay.

Apple iPad Pro 11 M2 (256GB): $899 $849 @ B&H At $50 off, the 256GB 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 is only $20 shy of its all-time price low of $829. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple's M2 chip, and Face ID. Plus, it supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard, so you can add more functionality to your iPad setup. Price check: Amazon $888 | Best Buy $899