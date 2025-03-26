We're in the throes of deals season, and as a result, some of the hottest tech in laptops, phones, and more are seeing massive discounts throughout Amazon's Big Spring Sale. One of the best deals you can get your hands on right now revolves around the Apple iPad 10th Generation, which I reviewed and gave 4 out of 5 stars.

The Apple iPad 10th Generation with two years of AppleCare+ is $338 at Amazon. It's built with Apple's capable Bionic 14 chip, 64GB of storage, wifi 6 capabilities, and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Its rear and front cameras are 12 megapixels each and can record up to 4K resolution. It also has a USB Type-C port for quick charging.

On the Laptop Mag battery life test, which involves continuous web surfing over wifi at 150 nits, the iPad 10th Generation lasted 10 hours and 57 minutes before running out of juice. That's a bit worse than competitors like the OnePlus Pad (13 hours and 31 minutes) or Yoga Tab 11 (11 hours and 46 minutes). Even the ninth-generation iPad lasted 11 hours and 59 minutes. Regardless, the iPad 10th Generation still has decent longevity.

Its display isn't the most colorful, reproducing 72% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, but it is pretty bright, coming in at a total of 504 nits of brightness. I was also blown away by its speaker system, which provided loud and impactful audio no matter what song or movie I threw at it.

Best Apple iPad 10th Generation deal during Amazon's Big Spring Sale