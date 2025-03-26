iPad 10th Generation is $80 off with two years of AppleCare+ during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
I reviewed the 10th generation iPad and gave it 4 out of 5 stars, and it's now $80 off
We're in the throes of deals season, and as a result, some of the hottest tech in laptops, phones, and more are seeing massive discounts throughout Amazon's Big Spring Sale. One of the best deals you can get your hands on right now revolves around the Apple iPad 10th Generation, which I reviewed and gave 4 out of 5 stars.
The Apple iPad 10th Generation with two years of AppleCare+ is $338 at Amazon. It's built with Apple's capable Bionic 14 chip, 64GB of storage, wifi 6 capabilities, and a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. Its rear and front cameras are 12 megapixels each and can record up to 4K resolution. It also has a USB Type-C port for quick charging.
On the Laptop Mag battery life test, which involves continuous web surfing over wifi at 150 nits, the iPad 10th Generation lasted 10 hours and 57 minutes before running out of juice. That's a bit worse than competitors like the OnePlus Pad (13 hours and 31 minutes) or Yoga Tab 11 (11 hours and 46 minutes). Even the ninth-generation iPad lasted 11 hours and 59 minutes. Regardless, the iPad 10th Generation still has decent longevity.
Its display isn't the most colorful, reproducing 72% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, but it is pretty bright, coming in at a total of 504 nits of brightness. I was also blown away by its speaker system, which provided loud and impactful audio no matter what song or movie I threw at it.
Best Apple iPad 10th Generation deal during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Overview: Now $80 off, Apple's iPad 10 with two years of AppleCare+ isn't the cheapest it's ever been, but makes for a great deal. If you don't want two years of Apple Care+, the base model is cheaper at $266.
Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C charging, Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Penci support (both sold separately), Touch ID, and nearly 11-hour battery life. This sale in particular features two years of AppleCare+, which provides accidental damage protection, battery service coverage, theft and loss coverage, and more.
Release date: Oct. 2022
Price history: This isn't quite the lowest this version of the Apple iPad 10th Generation with two years of AppleCare+ has been. It was discounted at $308 last November.
Price check: Best Buy $279 (For the base model without AppleCare+)
Cheaper alternative: A16 Apple iPad 11-inch for $329($20 off)
Review Consensus: Among reviewers, the iPad 10's A14 Bionic chip is considered powerful, surpassing its competitors in productivity-adjacent tasks. Reviews also note the tablet's sleek design, solid display, and killer speaker quality.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½
Buy it if: You want a basic tablet with Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard support, capable of handling media streaming, internet browsing, answering emails, and other light productivity tasks.
Don't buy it if: You need a tablet powerful enough to replace your laptop, capable of tackling more intense productivity tasks. Instead, consider Apple's new iPad Pro M4 ($70 off). And if you don't want to spend the extra money, AppleCare+ might not be worth it.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Claire finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Claire is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
Save $450 on the Surface Pro 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC in this unbeatable Amazon Big Spring deal
Apple's rarely discounted iPad mini just dropped $100 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale