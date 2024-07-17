I might have to try a Samsung tablet after seeing this epic Prime Day deal
Snag the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for its lowest price ever!
If you're hunting for a new tablet but don't want to pay Apple's sky-high iPad prices, look no further than this incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal.
Samsung's Galaxy tablets are strong rivals for the iPad and often cost far less without sacrificing any of the core features you need in a great tablet. Right now, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for a mere $190 on Amazon thanks to a Prime Day deal that slashes $80 off the regular price!
The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great all-around tablet for families, watching videos, reading, and more. It features a slim, lightweight design that's also durable enough to be safe for kids. This model also features 128GB of storage, so you'll have plenty of space for apps, games, and videos. The 11-inch display is the perfect balance for a great viewing experience that's also compact enough for traveling.
If you want to save even more, you can get the 64GB version for just $142, a $78 discount from the usual price of $220.
I'm usually a fan of iPads, but I might need to try out a Samsung tablet, even though this one is less than $200 for Prime Day. Android tablets aren't for everyone, but they can make for solid iPad alternatives, especially for kids and families. An affordable, durable tablet like the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus also makes a great travel tablet since you don't have to worry about losing much money if you break it or misplace it on the road.
This deal can land you the lowest price ever on the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, so don't miss out!
Today's best Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Prime Day deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Was: $270
Now: $190 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Now, for $80 off, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is at its best price yet! If you're looking for a worthy iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is a top contender.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD), works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Dex support, Android 13, includes Samsung Kids app. Battery: 7,040mAh.
Release date: January 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Price check: Best Buy $199
Reviews consensus: Although we didn't test this model, in our Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive 13-hour+ battery life. Best Buy customers rate it 4.8 out of 5 stars. Proud owners like its sleek design, performance, and productivity prowess with Samsung Dex mode,
Buy it if: You're looking for a solid iPad alternative, family tablet, or low-cost travel tablet. The Galaxy Tab A9 is an excellent pick if you want a mid-range Android tablet for streaming movies, video calls, browsing social media, and the internet.
Don't buy it if you want a tablet solely for entertainment and don't like Android OS. If so, consider the Amazon Fire HD 10, which runs on Fire OS.
