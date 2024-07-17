I might have to try a Samsung tablet after seeing this epic Prime Day deal

If you're hunting for a new tablet but don't want to pay Apple's sky-high iPad prices, look no further than this incredible Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal.

Samsung's Galaxy tablets are strong rivals for the iPad and often cost far less without sacrificing any of the core features you need in a great tablet. Right now, you can snag the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for a mere $190 on Amazon thanks to a Prime Day deal that slashes $80 off the regular price!

The Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is a great all-around tablet for families, watching videos, reading, and more. It features a slim, lightweight design that's also durable enough to be safe for kids. This model also features 128GB of storage, so you'll have plenty of space for apps, games, and videos. The 11-inch display is the perfect balance for a great viewing experience that's also compact enough for traveling.

If you want to save even more, you can get the 64GB version for just $142, a $78 discount from the usual price of $220.

I'm usually a fan of iPads, but I might need to try out a Samsung tablet, even though this one is less than $200 for Prime Day. Android tablets aren't for everyone, but they can make for solid iPad alternatives, especially for kids and families. An affordable, durable tablet like the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus also makes a great travel tablet since you don't have to worry about losing much money if you break it or misplace it on the road.

This deal can land you the lowest price ever on the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus, so don't miss out!

Today's best Galaxy Tab A9 Plus Prime Day deal