Grab an all-new 2024 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for only $55
Save $45 on the latest Amazon Fire HD 8 for its best price yet
The all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets to buy if you're shopping on a budget. With its 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) touchscreen and up to 13-hour battery life (rated), it's great for streaming media, mobile gaming, shopping on Amazon, reading, and other simple daily tasks.
This compact tablet just launched last month, and Amazon's already doling out major discounts for its customers. For a limited time, you can pick up a new 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 for only $54.99. Regularly $99, that's $45 in savings and the lowest price it's ever dropped to.
If you're looking for a tablet that can double as a laptop, you might want to check out the new 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for $949 ($50 in savings) instead. But if all you need is a lightweight, basic tablet to connect to the internet, this is one of the best cheap tablet deals you'll find right now.
Today's best Amazon Fire HD 8 deal
Amazon Fire HD 8(2024): $99 $54 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $45 on the new 2024 Fire HD 8 tablet, equipped with 32GB of storage and 3GB of RAM (up 50% over the 2022 model).
Features: 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) touch display, hexa-core 2.0 GHz processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD), 5MP rear camera with 1080p video recording, 2MP front camera with 720p video recording, Fire OS 8, Amazon Alexa built-in
Release date: October 2024
Price check: Best Buy | Kohl's
Price history: This is lowest price we've ever seen for Amazon's new Fire HD 8 tablet.
Reviews: Neither we or our sister sites have had a chance to test Amazon's new 2024 Fire tablets, but reviews are generally positive among customers. People seem to love the tablet's ease of set up and use, compact 8-inch display, and amount of storage available. One review I found from PCMag similarly praises its lightweight, compact design, along with good battery life.
PCMag: ★★★½
Buy if: You want a simple, compact, budget-friendly tablet that can stream media, search the web, host video chats with friends and family, and play mobile games.
Don't buy if: You need a tablet that can double as a laptop in a pinch, or if you need a display that's larger than 8 inches. Check out the best tablets we've tested for more options.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.