Grab an all-new 2024 Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet for only $55

The all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 is one of the best tablets to buy if you're shopping on a budget. With its 8-inch HD (1280 x 800) touchscreen and up to 13-hour battery life (rated), it's great for streaming media, mobile gaming, shopping on Amazon, reading, and other simple daily tasks.

This compact tablet just launched last month, and Amazon's already doling out major discounts for its customers. For a limited time, you can pick up a new 32GB Amazon Fire HD 8 for only $54.99. Regularly $99, that's $45 in savings and the lowest price it's ever dropped to.

If you're looking for a tablet that can double as a laptop, you might want to check out the new 11-inch iPad Pro M4 for $949 ($50 in savings) instead. But if all you need is a lightweight, basic tablet to connect to the internet, this is one of the best cheap tablet deals you'll find right now.

