The 11-inch Lenovo Tab M11 tablet dropped to just $149 at Walmart
The Tab M11, now more than 30% off, is perfect for browsing the web, streaming, and using cloud-based services.
An Android tablet is super convenient for watching your favorite TV shows, playing mobile games, and catching up with friends and family via video chat. Luckily, one Android tablet, in particular, got a massive discount.
You can now grab the Lenovo Tab M11 for just $149 via Walmart.
Regularly $219, that's $70 in savings on an already budget-friendly tablet and the lowest price we've seen. You can snag the Tab M11 for $165 directly via Lenovo's site to accrue extra reward dollars from Lenovo.
With Android 13, 4GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, this tablet won't replace your laptop anytime soon, but that's not what it's for, really. It's ideal for browsing the web and using cloud-based services. It boasts an 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 90Hz IPS display that's nothing to sneeze at.
If you're looking for a bit more power and are willing to spend a little extra, check out the M1 iPad Air 5 slashed to $499 ($250 in savings) or the M2 11-inch iPad Pro for just $599 ($200 in savings).
Overview:
Save $70 on the Lenovo Tab M11 with an included Lenovo Tab Pen.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit IPS display, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, 4GB of RAM, 128GB eMMC storage, 8MP rear camera, 8MP front camera, Android 13 OS, Lenovo Tab Pen included
Release date: April 2024
Price check: Newegg $149 | Lenovo $165
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for Lenovo's Tab M11 since it launched earlier this year.
Reviews: We haven't had any hands-on time with the Lenovo Tab M11, but reviews are generally positive. Thanks to its slim form factor, solid build quality, and great display, it's amassed an average rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars. Most customers praise it for being a great value; at $70 off, it's an excellent value.
Buy it if: You're looking for a budget-friendly Android tablet that doesn't require much processing power for tasks like media streaming, video calling, and web browsing.
Don't it buy if: You want your tablet to double as a laptop in a pinch, or if you want a better display. Instead, check out the M2 iPad Pro or the M1 iPad Air 5.
