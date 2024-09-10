The 11-inch Lenovo Tab M11 tablet dropped to just $149 at Walmart

An Android tablet is super convenient for watching your favorite TV shows, playing mobile games, and catching up with friends and family via video chat. Luckily, one Android tablet, in particular, got a massive discount.

You can now grab the Lenovo Tab M11 for just $149 via Walmart.

Regularly $219, that's $70 in savings on an already budget-friendly tablet and the lowest price we've seen. You can snag the Tab M11 for $165 directly via Lenovo's site to accrue extra reward dollars from Lenovo.

With Android 13, 4GB of RAM, and a MediaTek Helio G88 processor, this tablet won't replace your laptop anytime soon, but that's not what it's for, really. It's ideal for browsing the web and using cloud-based services. It boasts an 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), 400-nit, 90Hz IPS display that's nothing to sneeze at.

If you're looking for a bit more power and are willing to spend a little extra, check out the M1 iPad Air 5 slashed to $499 ($250 in savings) or the M2 11-inch iPad Pro for just $599 ($200 in savings).

Today's best Lenovo Tab M11 deal