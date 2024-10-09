This Kindle Paperwhite has 10 weeks of battery life, and it just dropped to $125 for October Prime Day

My Kindle is one of the humblest pieces of tech I own, but also one of my favorites.

I've been reading the Wheel of Time series and those books are seriously long (think 800+ pages per book). Holding a physical book that thick isn't the most ergonomic experience, so my Kindle is the perfect alternative. It also allows me to take notes and highlight good quotes in my books without feeling like I'm ruining them.

If you haven't tried reading on a Kindle yet, you're missing out. That's coming from someone who loves real paper books, too. Right now is the perfect time to buy a Kindle thanks to Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

Ten thousand people bought Amazon's bestselling Kindle Paperwhite in the past month, but they may have jumped on it too soon. For a limited time, the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite is on sale for just $125. This is the latest version with a 6.8-inch display that features adjustable tone and brightness.

Whether you're totally new to ebooks or upgrading from an older e-reader, don't miss out on this deal on the Kindle Paperwhite! It probably won't go on sale again until the holidays, so you're in for a wait if you let this deal pass you by.

Today's best Kindle Paperwhite deal for Amazon Prime Big Deal Days