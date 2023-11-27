This Max Cyber Monday deal ends today! Get Max for only $2.99/month

Max Monthly Subscription (With Ads)

Was: $9.99/month (with ads)

Now: $2.99/month (with ads) for 6 months

Overview: Through Nov. 27, save $70 on a Max streaming subscription with ads.

Price history: Last year, the ads plan with HBO Max was discounted to $1.99/month for three months, totaling $24 in savings. This deal in 2023 will save you $70!

Features: Over 35,000 hours of content, compatible with most devices, simultaneous streaming on two devices, FHD resolution

HBO Originals: Euphoria, The Last of Us, Game of Thrones, True Detective, The Gilded Age

Tom's Guide: ★★★★½

Subscribe if: There are shows you've been wanting to see on Max (previously HBO Max), and you don't mind watching ads in exchange for a killer deal.

Don't subscribe if: You don't automatically know of anything you'd want to see on Max. You'd save $70, sure, but you'd also be wasting $30 if you don't watch anything over the next 6 months.