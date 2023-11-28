It's the last day to get Hulu for 99 cents or bundle with Disney Plus for $3

This Hulu Black Friday deal for 99 cents per month or Hulu with Disney Plus for $2.99 is still available. This is one of the biggest streaming deals you can score for the holiday season and one of the best streaming services for cord-cutters, offering a massive library of TV shows (old and new), movies, and hit exclusives like Prey, The Handmaid's Tale, and The Bear. Hulu Watch Party, anyone?

Pixel for pixel, this is one of the best streaming deals available for Black Friday so far.

Today's best Hulu and Disney Plus deals

Hulu: $7.99/mo .99/mo., w/ Disney Plus $3/mo.

Hulu remains one of the best streaming services available today, boasting exclusive hits like The Bear, The Handmaid's Tale, Letterkenny, and Reservation Dogs alongside popular content from other major networks. Add in a wide array of movies, and it's easy to see why Hulu is a must-have for cord-cutters.

Then you can add STARZ on Hulu for an additional 99¢/month for 6 months. That saved you $54 over the usual $9.99 per month cost.

This deal ends today, Nov. 28, so check out Hulu's Black Friday page right now to secure your annual savings.