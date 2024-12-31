Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 10, now at its lowest price ever

As the new year begins, so do the resolutions about health and wellness. And what better way to support your goals than with an Apple Watch? Even better: Right now, at Amazon, you can score the latest Apple Watch Series 10 for just $329.

This is a terrific $70 savings on Apple's flagship 42mm smartwatch, which normally costs $399. It marks the lowest price at Amazon in 30 days, and it is a return to the Series 10's all-time low price we saw during Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. The price is valid on most color and watch band combinations.

If you have a larger wrist and need the 46mm casing size with its larger display, the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 is now $359 (that's also $70 off and a return to this model's all-time low price).

The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best Apple Watch you can buy today. We tested the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 9 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. We were impressed by that model's speedy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display. The Apple Watch Series 10 only improves on that model. Tom's Guide gave the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5 stars and called it Apple's best smartwatch yet.

The Apple Watch Series 10 has a bright OLED display, a lighter design, and faster charging than before. Plus, it has new health and fitness abilities, including sleep apnea detection.

If you're ready to add the Apple Watch Series 10 to your gear arsenal, now is the time to do so while it's at its lowest price ever.

Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deal