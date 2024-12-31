Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 10, now at its lowest price ever
Apple Watch 10 hits its lowest price in time to help with those New Year's resolutions.
As the new year begins, so do the resolutions about health and wellness. And what better way to support your goals than with an Apple Watch? Even better: Right now, at Amazon, you can score the latest Apple Watch Series 10 for just $329.
This is a terrific $70 savings on Apple's flagship 42mm smartwatch, which normally costs $399. It marks the lowest price at Amazon in 30 days, and it is a return to the Series 10's all-time low price we saw during Black Friday/Cyber Monday sales. The price is valid on most color and watch band combinations.
If you have a larger wrist and need the 46mm casing size with its larger display, the 46mm Apple Watch Series 10 is now $359 (that's also $70 off and a return to this model's all-time low price).
The Apple Watch Series 10 is the best Apple Watch you can buy today. We tested the previous-gen Apple Watch Series 9 and gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award. We were impressed by that model's speedy performance, nifty double-tap gesture, and bright display. The Apple Watch Series 10 only improves on that model. Tom's Guide gave the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5 stars and called it Apple's best smartwatch yet.
The Apple Watch Series 10 has a bright OLED display, a lighter design, and faster charging than before. Plus, it has new health and fitness abilities, including sleep apnea detection.
If you're ready to add the Apple Watch Series 10 to your gear arsenal, now is the time to do so while it's at its lowest price ever.
Today's best Apple Watch Series 10 deal
The Apple Watch Series 10 returns to its lowest price ever with this excellent deal to ring in the new year. Apple's latest flagship smartwatch is thinner and lighter than its predecessors, and it is packed with health and fitness monitoring sensors. Among the Series 10's new features are sleep apnea notifications, water depth and temperature sensing, and updated health and fitness intelligence. It comes in two band sizes 42mm and 46mm. The sale price applies to most colorways and band (either sport loop or sport band) configurations. If you can't find the color/band combo you want at Amazon, both Walmart and Best Buy also have the Series 10 for $329.
Features: 42mm aluminum case, sleep apnea detection, water depth and temperature sensing, fast charging support, up to 18-hour battery life.
Release Date: September 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the 42mm Apple Watch Series 10.
Price check: Walmart $329 | Best Buy $329
Reviews: Tom's Guide gave the Apple Watch Series 10 4.5 out of 5 stars in its review. Their reviewer called it Apple's best smartwatch to date, and heaped praise on the OLED display, lightweight design, and faster charging.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You use an iPhone and need to upgrade an older-gen Apple Watch, or you're finally ready to try Apple's best smartwatch for most people. You want to track your health and fitness goals, and see an Apple Watch as the perfect companion.
Don't buy it if: You don't have an iPhone. You are an extreme sports or outdoor sports enthusiast; in that case, opt for the more rugged and larger Apple Watch Ultra 2 for $799.
