It's the best time to buy an Apple Watch: Save $100 with a short-term Prime Day deal

Are you watching for discounts on a new Apple Watch? Look no further with this 30% discount on the latest Apple Watch Series 9 for Prime Day!

My Apple Watch is one of my favorite gadgets, but upgrading to a new one can be pretty pricey. Luckily, Amazon's annual Prime Day sale is on right now, so you (and I) can snap a sleek new Apple Watch Series 9 for just $279 on Amazon.

Apple's latest Watch is typically priced at $399, so you only save $120 on July 16 and 17. Apple products rarely get such steep discounts, so this is the best time to pick up the Watch Series 9. You can even pick from a few different colors without sacrificing your savings.

The Apple Watch Series 9 earned an Editor's Choice award from Laptop Mag, so you can be sure you're getting a fantastic wearable. It features a larger, brighter display compared to older Apple Watch models while maintaining the stylish design it's known for.

The Series 9 is also slated to get some exciting health tracking features in this year's upcoming watchOS 11 software update, so now is a great time to swap out your old Apple Watch.

With this epic Prime Day deal, you can upgrade to the Apple Watch Series 9 for the lowest price ever!