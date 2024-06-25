Early Prime Day Apple Watch deals 2024 — save up to $150 ahead of the curve

Several Prime Day Apple Watch deals are already popping up like daisies before Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Scheduled for July 16-17 this year, Amazon's big annual sale is expected to be ripe with Prime Day Apple Watch deals. Most of the newest models are expected to hit record lows this season like the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and Apple Watch SE 2.

Probably the best early Prime Day Apple Watch deal available so far is the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS for $299 at Amazon. This is an incredible deal that takes $100 off Apple's newest smartwatch.

Full of features such as fitness trackers and advanced health sensors, the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS is the perfect companion for any lifestyle. The watch in this deal has a 41mm display and is powered by Apple's S9 SiP processor, allowing for quicker app responses and a more lightweight feel.

With the Apple Watch 10's announcement looming on the horizon, Apple consumers are waiting with bated breath to snag Prime Day deals on still-relevant Apple Watch tech.

Follow along with us to track the best early Amazon Prime Day deals before the actual event starts.

Best Prime Day Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS 41mm): $399 $299 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture.

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. It's 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple Watch Ultra 2: $799 $719 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the 49mm Apple Watch Ultra 2 (Titanium Case with Blue/Black Trail Loop). The Watch Ultra 2 is the biggest and most rugged option of the Apple Watch lineup. Powered by an all-new S9 chip, it improves the first-generation Watch Ultra with enhanced performance and a brighter 3000-nit display. Features: 49mm OLED touchscreen, GPS, cellular support, Apple S9 chip, bright 2000-nit display, new double tap gesture, IP6X dust resistant, waterproof to 100 meters, 64GB of storage, up to 18-hour battery life, watchOS. Tracking: ECG, steps, sleep, resting heart rate, target heart rate, skin temperature Price check: Best Buy $799

Apple Watch SE 1st Gen: $279 @ Amazon

Save $160 on the 1st generation Apple Watch SE at Walmart. This water-resistant, swim-proof smartwatch features GPS, Compass, always-on altimeter, an optical heart sensor, an accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and much more.

Apple MagSafe Duo Charger: $129 $109 @ Amazon

Save $17 on the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger at Amazon. It works with iPhone, Apple Watch, Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, and other Qi-certified devices. Travel-friendly, it neatly folds together and can easily be tucked away in any bag.