I'm a dive instructor, here are 3 Cyber Monday rugged smartwatches I recommend

Whether you're cruising a reef at 30 feet or penetrating a wreck at 30 meters, you want gear that won't quit.

I'm a dive instructor, wreck enthusiast, and professional reviewer so I tend to be difficult to please when it comes to my personal tech purchases. And that's no different whether it's a laptop, gaming PC build, or scuba-friendly smartwatch.

So while we've been tracking the best Cyber Monday laptop deals, I've also had my eye on the best smartwatch/dive computer deals.

In fact, I always dive with the smaller version of the Garmin Descent MK 2, which is 18% off at Amazon. And I'm eyeing this Apple Watch deal to upgrade my usual pool fitness tracker since Amazon has shaved 10% off the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Out of all the rugged smartwatches and watch-style dive computers, these are the three I'm eyeing for my own Amazon cart.

Today's best rugged smartwatch deals

Best deal Garmin Descent G1: was $549 now $449 at Amazon Save $100 on the Garmin Descent G1, the most budget-friendly fitness smartwatch that also functions as a dive computer. This is probably the best deal I've seen today for folks looking to get a dive computer that replaces a daily smartwatch. And it's even tech-diving friendly. Features: GPS location services, Bluetooth and WiFi connection, Exercise & Fitness tracking, swimming, free diving and scuba diving modes.

10% off Apple Watch Ultra Series 2: was $799 now $719 at Amazon Take 10% off the Apple Watch Ultra Series 2 smartwatch. This smartwatch can function as a depth meter, or a dive computer with the Oceanic+ subscription. While Apple doesn't have the diving pedigree of other smartwatch and dive computer makers, the Oceanic decompression tables are time-tested. Features: GPS location services, Bluetooth and WiFI connection, Exercise & Fitness tracking, swim mode, 49mm corrosion-resistant titanium case, water resistant to 100 meters, dive computer functionality through the Oceanic+ app.

Editor's Choice Garmin Descent MK 2: was $1,299 now $1,066 at Amazon Save over $230 on the Garmin Descent MK 2 dive computer. I use the Garmin Descent MK 2S as one of my two dive computers, from the pool to the bottom of the ocean floor. If you want a dive computer that can do everything, from helping you train for a marathon to storing your favorite music, this is the watch I'd go for. Features: GPS location services, Bluetooth and WiFi connection, Exercise & Fitness tracking including advanced training features, contactless payment, Garmin InReach compatibility, music storage, swimming, free diving, and scuba diving modes.

Other options to consider

If you want that old, school scuba brand name recognition with a more budget-friendly watch-style computer, the Scuba Pro G3 will set you back $800 full price.

If you're not as married to the watch form factor and want a great, reliable dive computer, I keep the original Shearwater Research Perdix next to my Garmin Descent MK 2S on my left wrist on every open water dive. You can get the updated Shearwater Perdix 2 Ti for $1,140. Or you can opt for the more wallet-friendly Peregrine, which is on sale for $550 for Cyber Monday.

While you can take other Apple Watches in the water, only the Apple Watch Ultra and Apple Watch Ultra 2 can take advantage of the Oceanic+ App to work as dive computers.

Today is a day of tech deal choices, but whatever decision you make, dive safe.