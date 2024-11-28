Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Grab an Apple Watch for only $149!

Black Friday is now in full swing, and your attention will be strained as hundreds of deals on fantastic tech come flying your way over the coming weekend as we approach Cyber Monday.

However, amid that chaos we're bringing you the latest and greatest deals on Apple smartwatches you can find online, including one offer that you'll literally have to pinch yourself to believe.

The Apple Watch is typically subject to some pretty tame discounts. However, breaking that trend, you can grab yourself the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for just $149 at Amazon — a stunning $100 discount on Apple's already immaculately-priced fitness tracker, decimating its regular $249 asking price.

Killer Apple Watch deals are in short supply this Black Friday, and we're looking ahead to Cyber Monday to see what the Cupertino company has up its sleeve for us.

Still, there are some solid discounts to take advantage of during Black Friday. Let's take a look!

Today's best Black Friday Apple Watch deals