Apple Watch Black Friday deals: Grab an Apple Watch for only $149!
Save big on smartwatches with these Apple Watch Black Friday deals
Black Friday is now in full swing, and your attention will be strained as hundreds of deals on fantastic tech come flying your way over the coming weekend as we approach Cyber Monday.
However, amid that chaos we're bringing you the latest and greatest deals on Apple smartwatches you can find online, including one offer that you'll literally have to pinch yourself to believe.
The Apple Watch is typically subject to some pretty tame discounts. However, breaking that trend, you can grab yourself the Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for just $149 at Amazon — a stunning $100 discount on Apple's already immaculately-priced fitness tracker, decimating its regular $249 asking price.
Killer Apple Watch deals are in short supply this Black Friday, and we're looking ahead to Cyber Monday to see what the Cupertino company has up its sleeve for us.
Still, there are some solid discounts to take advantage of during Black Friday. Let's take a look!
Today's best Black Friday Apple Watch deals
Save $100 on the 2nd generation 40mm Apple Watch SE 2 at Amazon this Black Friday.
This model comes with a Midnight aluminum casing and the Midnight Sport Band in size S/M (130-180mm wrists), giving is a sleek stealth look that's ideal for activity wear.
The Apple Watch SE 2 is a fitness tracker, a fashion statement, and one of the coolest techcessories on the market today. This impressive discount only makes it an even more desirable product.
Looking for a larger frame? You can save $80 on the Midnight aluminum 44mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) model too!
Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter
If you love the deal above, but don't have wrists that fit, don't panic!
The biggest saving for the Apple Watch SE Gen 2 so far is pretty restrictive, especially on the wrists.
However, there's still a great saving to be found in the much more inclusive 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE, outfitted with the nylon One Size Ink Sport Loop.
You get the same sleek Midnight colorway as the above deal, but with a strap that suits all sizes while still securing an $80 discount on the Apple Watch SE's regular $249 price tag.
Just as with the above deal, if you're looking for a larger watch face, you can grab the 44mm Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) with One Size Sport Loop and save $80 off of its usual $279 price.
Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter
Save $70 on the Apple Watch Series 10 (GPS, 42mm) with Walmart's Black Friday sales.
This model features the Silver aluminum casing and the Blue Cloud One Size Sport Loop that's perfect for most wrists, offering a comfortable, sturdy fit for all activities.
The Apple Watch Series 10 has a wide array of fitness tracking capabilities, including everything from running to Pilates, yoga, kickboxing, and even golf! Of course, Apple's smartwatch also allows you to take and receive calls, use specific apps, and even make Apple Pay payments without reaching for your phone or wallet.
Looking for a larger watch face? You can also save $70 on the 46mm Rose Gold Apple Watch Series 10 (2nd Gen) with One Size Plum Sport Loop at Walmart.
Features: Apple S10 chip, fall detection, L1 GPS, Always-on Retina LTPO3 display up to 2000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, fall detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.