Forget the Ultra! With hours to go in Prime Day the Apple Watch SE 2 is just $169
Apple fans know that the ecosystem of devices is one of the biggest advantages, but if you've held off adding the wearable from Cupertino, now may finally be the moment to pick it up.
The Apple Watch is the perfect companion to your iPhone and currently you can buy the Apple Watch SE 2 for just $169 at Amazon. That's $80 off the original price and the lowest it has ever been.
Apple's 2nd gen Apple Watch SE uses the same S8 chip as the Apple Watch Series 8, and it shares many features too. It'll pair up seamlessly with other Apple devices, monitor your heart rate and daily steps, and features water resistance up to 50 meters.
The Apple Watch will inspire you to move more throughout the day, provide helpful GPS info during a run, and quickly view and control your notifications.
Don't wait, like many of the Prime Day deals, it's going to be gone soon as the sale officially ends today, July 17.
Today's best Apple Watch SE 2 deal
Apple Watch SE 2
Was: $249
Now: $169 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $80 on the 2nd generation Apple Watch SE.
Features: Apple S8 chip, fall detection, GPS, Retina display up to 1000 nits, up to 18-hour battery life, emergency SOS, crash detection, 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, always-on altimeter
Release date: Sept. 2022
Price check: Best Buy $199 | Walmart $169
Upgrade options: Apple Watch Ultra 2 | Apple Watch Series 9
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Apple Watch SE 2. We don't expect to see it this cheap again until Black Friday in the fall.
Reviews: Although we didn't get to test it, the Apple Watch SE 2 earned high ratings across our brands, with reviewers noting the watch's lightweight design, fitness tracking prowess, and impressive battery life. Satisfied Amazon customers rate it 4.6 out of 5-stars for its health-tracking features, hands-free functionality, useful Fitness+ app, and overall build quality.
Buy it if: You want to upgrade your current smartwatch or surprise someone with a quality back-to-school gift.
Don't buy it if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training, or you're looking for a full-featured, premium smartwatch. If so, consider the Apple Watch Ultra 2 ($100 off) or Apple Watch Series 9 ($120 off), both of which are also currently discounted for Prime Day.
