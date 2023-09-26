Don't wait for October Prime Day, the Apple Watch Ultra just dropped $100
Score the Apple Watch Ultra for its lowest price ever
October Prime Day Apple deals are surfacing before Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days October sale. So if you thought you had to wait for next month or Black Friday to save on Apple's best smartwatch, guess again.
In a premature deal, Amazon currently sells Apple Watch Ultra (Orange) for $699 . This multisport GPS normally goes for $799, so that's $100 in savings. This is the Apple Watch Ultra's lowest price in a while and one of the best Apple Watch deals of 2023. As a cheaper option, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $299 ($100 off).
These are two of the best Apple Watch deals of the season so far.
Today's best Apple Watch Ultra deal
Apple Watch Ultra
Was:
$799
Now: $699 @ Amazon
Overview:
Features: 1.92 inch (502 x 410) 2000-nit display, 49mm MIL-STD 810H-certified titanium case, GPS, cellular support, WR100 water resistance, 40-meter diving and swim-proof, IP6X dust resistant, accelerometer, gyroscope, magnetometer, optical heart rate sensor, barometer, temperature sensors, always-on altimeter, up to 36 hours of battery life.
Release date: Sept. 2023
Price check: Best Buy $799| Target: $799 | Apple $799
Cheaper option: Apple Watch Series 8 for $299
Price history: This is the lowest price to date for this Apple smartwatch.
Reviews: Experts agree that the Apple Watch Ultra top-tier multifunctional watch for pro athletes and outdoor enthusiasts. It's rugged by design and features a Wayfinder display with compass and Waypoint marking.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy if: You want a smartwatch for the outdoors, scuba diving, endurance sports, and advanced fitness training. This is the best smartwatch to buy if you're a pro athlete or like to explore the outdoors.
Don't buy if: You want a smartwatch primarily for getting messages on your wrist. If you're not a pro athlete or outdoor enthusiast, the Apple Watch SE is the best smartwatch for most people.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.