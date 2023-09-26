Don't wait for October Prime Day, the Apple Watch Ultra just dropped $100

October Prime Day Apple deals are surfacing before Amazon's Big Prime Deal Days October sale. So if you thought you had to wait for next month or Black Friday to save on Apple's best smartwatch, guess again.

In a premature deal, Amazon currently sells Apple Watch Ultra (Orange) for $699 . This multisport GPS normally goes for $799, so that's $100 in savings. This is the Apple Watch Ultra's lowest price in a while and one of the best Apple Watch deals of 2023. As a cheaper option, you can get the Apple Watch Series 8 for $299 ($100 off).

These are two of the best Apple Watch deals of the season so far.

Today's best Apple Watch Ultra deal