Act fast! Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 just dipped to its lowest price ever
Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 6 almost a year ago, and it's still widely touted as the best smartwatch for Android users. Ahead of Samsung Unpacked next week and Prime Day the week after that, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 in Gold just dipped to $196 — the lowest price we've ever seen for this wearable.
This smartwatch boasts a 480 x 480-pixel AMOLED display with thinner bezels compared to its predecessor, advanced sleep coaching to help you improve sleep quality, personalized heart rate zones, automatic fitness tracking for multiple activities, and a ton of accurate health-monitoring sensors.
Plus, if you're a new subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited, this deal also comes with 90 days of free service. If you'd prefer the Graphite colorway, it's discounted to $209 for a total savings of $90.
Check out the other early Prime Day deals we've rounded up to find more gems for yourself or early holiday gifts for friends and family.
Today's best Galaxy Watch 6 deal
Samsung Galaxy Watch 6
Was: $299
Now: $196 @ Amazon
Overview:
You can save $103 on the Galaxy Watch 6 in Gold at Amazon. As a bonus for new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, you'll get 90 days free of the service with your purchase.
Features: 40mm, 480 x 480-pixel AMOLED screen, 16GB of storage, Bluetooth 5.2, usage time up to 40 hours, automatic fitness tracking, personalized HR zones, advanced sleep coaching, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis (BIA) sensor
Release Date: August 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6.
Price comparison: Best Buy $209 | Samsung $209
Reviews consensus: In our hands-on Galaxy Watch 6 review, we praised its gorgeous, sturdy design, bright AMOLED display, and plentiful variety of health monitoring sensors. We noted its IP68 water-resistant rating and 30- to 40-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: Hands-on | TechRadar: ★★★★ |
Tom's Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You have an Android phone (or, even better, a Samsung phone) and are looking for the best smartwatch to complement it.
Don't buy it if You're an iPhone user or looking for a smaller health-tracking wearable. I'd recommend the Apple Watch 9 and the Fitbit Inspire 3 for those users, respectively.
