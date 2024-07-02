Act fast! Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 just dipped to its lowest price ever

Samsung released the Galaxy Watch 6 almost a year ago, and it's still widely touted as the best smartwatch for Android users. Ahead of Samsung Unpacked next week and Prime Day the week after that, Samsung's Galaxy Watch 6 in Gold just dipped to $196 — the lowest price we've ever seen for this wearable.

This smartwatch boasts a 480 x 480-pixel AMOLED display with thinner bezels compared to its predecessor, advanced sleep coaching to help you improve sleep quality, personalized heart rate zones, automatic fitness tracking for multiple activities, and a ton of accurate health-monitoring sensors.

Plus, if you're a new subscriber to Amazon Music Unlimited, this deal also comes with 90 days of free service. If you'd prefer the Graphite colorway, it's discounted to $209 for a total savings of $90.

