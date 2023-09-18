Best iPhone 15 accessories: Save on cases, chargers, AirPods and more

The best iPhone 15 accessories help you get the most out of your new Apple device. Whether you want to prolong its life or complement it with AirPods or an Apple Watch, you don't have to break the bank. If you preordered an iPhone 15 series phone or plan to in the near future, there are plenty of must-have iPhone 15 accessories to consider.

Amazon's deals on OEM Apple iPhone 15 accessories slash dollars off iPhone 15 cases and the iPhone Wallet with MagSafe . In fact, you can even snag a small discount on the Apple EarPods with USB-C connector today. There are also plenty of third-party iPhone 15 cases and charging accessories on sale at the online retailer.

Undercutting Apple 's direct price by $2, Amazon offers the iPhone 15 Clear Case with MagSafe for $47 . Of course the lowest price we've seen for this just released iPhone 15 case. You can get one that fits the iPhone 15 Plus , iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max for the same price.

If you want a cheaper alternative, consider the Mgnaooi iPhone 15 Magnetic Case for just $12 ($5 off) via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. Just like Apple's official case, it's shock absorbent and works with MagSafe chargers and Qi wireless charging pads.

So whether you want to buy an iPhone 15 case, screen protector, spare charger or headphones, you don't have to spend a fortune. Rack up on iPhone 15 accessories for less with my recommended deals below.

iPhone 15 accessories — top deals

iPhone 15 accessories — best deals

iPhone 15 cases

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe:$49 $47 @ Amazon

Save $3 on the official iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case with MagSafe. The case's built-in magnets align perfectly with iPhone 15 Pro and seamlessly attach to provide faster wireless charging. Thin and flexible with good drip, it's specifically designed to protect your iPhone 15 Pro without obstructing any buttons. Featuring a scratch-resistant costing and made of anti-yellowing materials, the Apple iPhone 15 Clear Case adds a layer of protection and retains your phone's beauty.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case with MagSafe: $59 $55 @ Amazon

Save $4 on the official Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max FineWoven Case with MagSafe at Amazon. Made of durable, soft, suede-like microtwill, it fits the iPhone Pro Max without adding extra bulk. Forged from 68% recycled materials, compared to leather, this eco-friendly iPhone case helps reduce carbon emissions. Price check: Apple $59

Mgnaooi iPhone 15 Magnetic Case: $17 $12 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Save $5 on the Mgnaooi iPhone 15 Magnetic Case at checkout via Amazon's on-page clickable coupon. If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to Apple's official MagSafe Case, this is it. It works with MagSafe chargers and Qi wireless charging pads. For peace of mind protection for your iPhone 15, it's military-grade tested and absorbs shock from inevitable accidental drops.

Ringke Fusion iPhone 15 Clear Case: $12 $6 @ Amazon via coupon, "IPHONE15RK"

Save 50% on the Ringke Fusion iPhone 15 Clear Case at Amazon with coupon, "IPHONE15RK". Show off your iPhone 15's color and natural beauty while protecting it from everyday wear and tear.

Ringke Fusion iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case: $12 $6 @ Amazon via coupon, "IPHONE15RK"

Save 50% on the Ringke Fusion iPhone 15 Pro Clear Case at Amazon with coupon, "IPHONE15RK". Show off your iPhone 15's color and natural beauty while protecting it from everyday wear and tear.

iPhone 15 chargers

Anker 735 Nano II USB-C 65W Charger: $55 $39 @ Amazon

Save $16 on the Anker 735 Nano II. This 3-port chargers works with iPhone 15 series and any other USB-C enabled phone, tablet, laptop or handheld game console like Steam Deck. Charge up to 3 devices at once with this compact 65W charging brick.

Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe: $149 $119 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Anker 3-in-1 Cube with MagSafe. This all-in-one multi-device charging solution powers up to 3 devices at once. It works with iPhone 15, iPhone 14, iPhone 13, Apple Watch and AirPods with wireless charging support. It ships with a 30W USB-C charger and USB-C to USB-C cable.

Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 $33 @ Amazon

Save $6 on Apple's MagSafe Charger, one of the best iPhone accessories that makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 15 to provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

AirPods

Preorder Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 when you preorder the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant. Preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22. Price check: Amazon $249|Apple $249

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Preorder Apple EarPods USB-C: $20 $19 @ Amazon

If you prefer wired earbuds, pick up the new Apple EarPods with USB-C for just under $20. Cheaply priced and sufficient for listening to Apple Music playlists on commutes, these wired buds pump out clean, pleasant sound that emphasizes treble and vocals. Inline controls let you easily adjust volume, control playback and answer or end calls. Price check: Best Buy $20

Apple Watch

Apple Watch Series 9: from $399 $389 @ Amazon

Save $10 when you preorder the Apple Watch Series 9 at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture. Preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 22.

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm: $24 9 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Apple Watch SE 2 at checkout via Amazon's on-page coupon. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.