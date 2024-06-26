Made by Google event 2024: Date, Android 15, Pixel 9, Pixel Watch 3, and more

On Tuesday, Google officially sent out invites for its Made by Google 2024 event, and it's happening about two months ahead of schedule.

This event is usually held in October in New York City, NY, but this year's Made by Google event will take place on August 13 at 10 a.m. PT in Mountain View, CA. Despite the change in timing and location, this should still be a Pixel-heavy event like previous years.

The shift creates some separation between the three major phone events of the second half of the year with Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked coming in July, Made by Google in August, and Apple's iPhone 16 event anticipated for mid-September.

Google isn't known for keeping a tight lid on its unreleased devices, so new rumors will inevitably pop up between now and then, but here's what we know so far about the devices expected to launch at the event.

(Image credit: Google)

What to expect at Made By Google 2024

Google invites people to "learn about the hottest news and updates from the best of Google AI, Android and the Pixel portfolio of devices." On the Made by Google event page, there's a teaser video that says "Google Pixel" and shows a vague outline of a phone with "IX" on the screen, which is 9 in Roman numerals.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag / Sean Riley)

There are four possible phones we could see debut as part of the Pixel 9 lineup, and thanks to a major leak in mid-May, we have a lot of details about and photos of these potential phones. Google's upcoming phone lineup could include the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Fold. Originally we expected the Fold to be simply Pixel Fold 2, but given the timing and leaked specs it seems more likely that it will match with the rest of the lineup.

In addition to new Pixel phones, we may also see the Pixel Watch 3 make its debut. Our previous estimate for its release date was in October 2024 alongside new Pixel phones, but now that the phones are arriving in August, we expect the Pixel Watch 3 to move up as well.

Stay in the know with Laptop Mag Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

And with Google noting we'd see the "best of Google AI" at the top of its announcement, we expect to see a lot of AI features from Google to compete with rival Apple Intelligence.

If you want a sneak peek at those AI features, you can revisit our Google I/O 2024 coverage, the developer event showcases many of the features coming to Android 15 this fall.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

How to watch Made by Google 2024

Although Google just sent out invites to Made by Google 2024, you don't actually have to be invited or even registered to watch the event.

If you want to tune into the Made by Google keynote on August 13 at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET), you can watch live via the Google Store website. Or, add the event to your calendar if you're worried you'll forget about the event since it's almost two months away.

And if you miss the keynote on August 13, don't worry. It'll be available to watch after the event on Google's website and likely the Made by Google YouTube channel.