The Google Pixel 9 lineup just got XL: Rumor suggests surprise Pixel phone in the works

Google is already tipped to drop four new smartphones on us in 2024, but it would see that number is larger than expected, with a surprise sixth Pixel phone set to shake things up by reviving the lineup's XL branding for a third variant of the upcoming Pixel 9, and a larger version of the Pixel 9 Pro, specifically.

The existence of the Pixel 9 Pro XL was seemingly confirmed by reputable tipster OnLeaks (via 91Mobiles), who claims that the Pixel 9 renders showcasing a radical redesign he brought to light earlier this year are actually the Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL, not the vanilla and Pro models that we had previously assumed.

(Image credit: OnLeaks / 91Mobiles)

The new "XL" Pixel 9 Pro is said to feature a 6.5-inch display, with the regular Pixel 9 Pro touting a smaller 6.2-inch display, and the vanilla Pixel 9 featuring a slightly smaller 6.03-inch display.

Interestingly, the new Pixel 9 Pro XL is smaller than the current Pixel 8 Pro, which makes use of a 6.7-inch display. Meaning, while the name Pixel 9 Pro XL would suggest that it's a bigger option than before, the Pixel 9 series is actually in receipt of a redesign that will see each handset adopt a smaller form factor.

With Google having made a discernible push to differentiate the vanilla Pixel from the Pro model this generation, the Pro and Pro XL will likely cater to those who want the advanced features of the Pixel 9 Pro, without the added size.

It would seem that the entire Pixel 9 lineup features the same revamped design, which could also be an indicator of what to expect when the Pixel 9a arrives next year.

This new addition also expands the Pixel 9's roster to span across four devices if you include the Pixel 8a/9a budget offering bringing it in line with Apple's annual iPhone releases.

