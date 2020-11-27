You read it right! Amazon has reduced its Kindle Paperwhite by 35%

As expected, Amazon has made significant reductions across its product range for Black Friday , and is currently selling its 8GB waterproof Kindle Paperwhite (ad-supported) at a reduced price of just $84.99, down from $129.99 .

And if you’re looking for more storage, you can also get the 32GB Kindle Paperwhite for just $109.99, reduced from $159.99 .

This is Amazon’s lightest, thinnest Kindle to date, and comes with a 300 ppi glare-free display, weighing just 6.4 ounces. A single charge of the Kindle Paperwhite can last up to six weeks, based on a half hour of reading per day, but Audible audiobook streaming reduces this somewhat.

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129.99 now $84.99

Amazon's 6-inch Paperwhite display uses E Ink Carta, includes a built-in light, displays at 300ppi, and supports 16-level gray scale. And it also comes with an IPX8 rating, which means it can handle immersion in up to two meters of fresh water for up to an hour. This is the 8GB model, but you can also choose a 32GB model if you require more storage. View Deal

This deal is for ‘ad-supported’ models, but don’t be put off. All this means is that you will see ads from Amazon, but only on the Lock Screen and at the bottom of your home screen – never within books. And if you want to remove the ads, you simply contact Amazon Customer Service at 888-280-4331, who will remove them for a $20 fee.