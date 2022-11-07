Walmart 'Black Friday Deals for Days' sale starts now — Chromebooks from $79 and more

Walmart's “Black Friday Deals for Days” event is back with epic holiday savings. Early Black Friday deals are now available live at Walmart.com (opens in new tab) for Walmart+ members. Everyone else can shop starting tonight, Nov. 7 at 7 p.m. ET — stock permitting.

One standout deal from the sale is the Acer Chromebook 315 for just $149 (opens in new tab). Normally, this laptop costs $279, so that's $130 off price and $30 less than Walmart's former deal price. Not only are you getting this capable Chromebook for its lowest price ever, you're getting a free carrying case as a bonus. This is one of the best early Black Friday Chromebook deals we've seen yet.

Throughout November, the big box retailer will roll out deep discounts on electronics like laptops, tablets, headphones and more. With potential stock shortages this year, it pays to be Walmart+ member to get early access to deals.

Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month and includes a 30-day risk-free trial. Sign up at walmart.com/plus (opens in new tab) for free if you don't want to commit right away. Bear in mind, only paid Walmart Plus members get to shop Walmart+ Early Access deals.

Here are our favorite deals from day 1 of Walmart's "Black Friday Deals for Days" event.

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 11: $179 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the latest AMD-powered HP Chromebook 11. It has an 11.6-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.6-GHz AMD dual-core A4-9120C accelerated processor, 4GB of RAM and AMD Radeon R4 grapics. There's 32GB of eMMC storage on board which is expandable via the laptop's microSD slot. You also get 2 x USB 2.0 ports, 2 x USB 3.1 Type C ports and a headphone jack. The HP Chromebook 11 is a budget-friendly choice if you're looking for portable laptop for basic tasks.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Tab M8 3rd Gen: $119 $79 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Lenovo Tab M8 with this epic Walmart Black Friday deal. This tablet packs an 8-inch (1280 x 800) touch screen with 350 nits of brightness and Dolby Atmos sound for your content streaming needs. Powering the device is a MediaTek Helio P22T 8-core processor paired with 2GB RAM. Store all your favorite streaming and gaming apps on 32GB of eMCP storage — expadable up to 2TB.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 315: $279 $149 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $130 on the Acer Chromebook 315. It packs an 15.6-inch (1366 x 768) touch screen, 1.10-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, UHD graphics 600 and 64GB of storage. Compact, sleek and versatile, the Acer Chromebook Spin 315 is perfect for your day-to-day needs.

(opens in new tab) LG UltraGear 32-inch Gaming Monitor: $364 $200 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $164 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch 1440p display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

(opens in new tab) Google Chromecast HD: $29 $18 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $11 on Chromecast with Google TV and enjoy streaming content up to 1080p HDR. I own this all-in-one streamer and it instantly turned my old TV into a smart TV. It makes it easy to cast and share content from a laptop, tablet or phone and access your favorite streaming apps in one place. It ships with a simple remote control which lets you search for what to watch using just your voice.

(opens in new tab) Google Chromecast 4K w/ Funko Pop: $39 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

This Chromecast with Google TV streaming device supports up to 4K HDR and includes a free Stranger Things Eleven with Eggos Funko Pop. I own this all-in-one streamer and it instantly turned my old TV into a smart TV. It makes it easy to cast and share content from a laptop, tablet or phone and access your favorite streaming apps in one place. It ships with a simple remote control which lets you search for what to watch using just your voice.

