This 65 inch 4K TV is only $379 for Cyber Monday — free Amazon Echo Dot included

Hunting for the best 65 inch TVs this Cyber Monday? You're in luck!

This 65-inch, 4K TV from Insignia (a Best Buy brand) plummeted to ONLY $379 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). To spell out how incredible this deal is, Best Buy was selling this TV for $550 before the Cyber Monday bonanza. Now, it's $170 off its original listing price. It also comes with a —free Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen). Win!

For more mind-blowing TV deals, check out our 65 inch Cyber Monday TV deals hub.

65 inch TV Cyber Monday 2022 deal

(opens in new tab) Insiginia 65-inch 4K SmartTV (w/ free Echo Dot): was $550, now $379 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $170 on this 65-inch 4K Smart TV! This Insiginia TV, a Best Buy brand, features striking 4K picture (2160p) resolution. Enjoy breathtaking HDR10 4K movies and TV shows. This TV also upscales full HD content to Ultra-HD level picture quality. Users will also enjoy the DTS Studio Sound, delivering realistic and immersive audio. Included free: Amazon Echo Dot, FuboTV, AppleTV+, Amazon Music

You can get this stunning 4K TV for only $379 at Best Buy?! (opens in new tab) We can't believe it either! Before Cyber Monday, Best Buy was selling this TV for $550, so we've got an incredible bargain on our hands.

This Insignia TV allows you to access multiple apps, including Netflix, Apple TV, Prime Video, Disney+, Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube, HBO Max, Spotify, Peacock, ESPN+, and more (by the way, don't forget to check out our best Cyber Monday streaming deals hub).

Coming in at 65 inches, this TV is large enough to make a statement in any room. IT also has VESA mount compatibility for simple and safe wall mounting. And let's not forget that this is a 4K Ultra HD TV, which means it delivers breathtaking 4K picture with a wide range of color details and sharp contrast. Expect the brightest whites and the deepest blacks.

TV connections include 3 HDMI ports, composite AV jacks, digital optical output, a USB port, a headphone jack, a coaxial jack, an Ethernet port, and Wi-Fi tech.

Audio should sound divine on this TV, thanks to its DTS Studio Sound feature, which creates immersive and realistic audio ambiance with its dual-speaker setup.

You will also get FuboTV (30 days), Amazon Music (4 months), and Apple TV+ (3 months) for free, as well as a complimentary Amazon Echo Dot.

Cyber Monday is on November 28th and we're expecting to see weeklong savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best discounts happening now.