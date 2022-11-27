The best 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals are already flooding in, and we've got our eyes peeled for the cheapest deals! Today, we're going to show you the most eye-catching offers from Samsung, LG and TCL across Amazon and Best Buy, which pair perfectly with the best Cyber Monday streaming deals we've been covering this weekend (not to mention the best streaming device deals). Stay *ahem* tuned for more as they pop up on our radar.

This Samsung 65-inch TV is only $547 at Amazon (opens in new tab) , dropping down from its original price of nearly $650.

, dropping down from its original price of nearly $650. This LG 65-inch TV is only $536 at Amazon (opens in new tab) , dropping down from its original price of nearly $600.

, dropping down from its original price of nearly $600. This TCL 65-inch TV is only $400 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) , dropping down from its original listing price of $500.

Best 65 inch TV Cyber Monday 2022 deals

(opens in new tab) TCL 65-inch 4K SmartTV: was $500, now $400 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the TCL 65-inch LED 4K UHD Smart TV! If you like Google Assistant on your phone, you'll love having the extra ears on your TV, thanks to curated watchlists and personalized recommendations. Chromecast is built right in, too, making it easy to stream media from your Android phone or tablet. This Cyber Monday deal even comes with three free months of Apple TV+ (for new subscribers), and a free 30-day trial of FubuTV.



(opens in new tab) LG 65-inch 4K TV: was $647, now $547 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Nab the 65-inch TV you've always wanted with this incredible Cyber Monday TV, on sale for less than $600. This gorgeous display comes with 4K picture. It's also, of course, a smart TV, so you can control the TV with several voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and more. You can also get instant access to your favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, and more.