This Hisense 4K 65 inch TV is only $349 for Cyber Monday

The best 65 inch Cyber Monday TV deals are in full swing, but nothing could have prepared us for this incredible 65-inch Hisense 4K Smart Roku TV deal!

It's only $349 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) as we speak! To put this deal into perspective, Best Buy was once selling this TV for $410 before the Cyber Monday bonanza. So this is one sweet deaI!

For more incredible TV deals, check out our 65 inch Cyber Monday TV deals hub.

(opens in new tab) Hisense 65-inch 4K SmartTV: was $410, now $349 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Hisense 65-inch 4K Smart TV! In this incredible Cyber Monday deal, you'll get a 4K TV that features High Dynamic Range (HDR), which delivers eye-catching color and contrast. It also has a 120 motion rate technology, so you can watch fast-paced sports and movies without the lag. This TV also works well with Alexa, Google Assistant, ensuring that your wish is this TV's command via voice activation. Included free: FuboTV for 30 days and Apple TV+ for 3 months.

This stunning 4K display only costs $349 on Best Buy (opens in new tab)! Can you believe it? With its Roku TV OS, you can access a multitude of streaming apps, including Peacock, YouTube, Prime Video, Disney+, Netflix, Twitch and YouTube (by the way, don't forget to check out our best streaming Cyber Monday deals hub).

This TV is pretty darn spacious at 65 inches, making it an excellent addition to any living room, family room and bedroom. Thanks to its 4K display (2160p), you will enjoy life-like images and graphics. The brightness is incredible and its high color contrast will blow your mind.

Gamers will appreciate the Auto Low Latency Game Mode, which ensures that input lag is greatly reduced, so your commands from your controller are darn-near instantaneous on the screen.

You will also get FuboTV (30 days) and Apple TV+ (3 months) for free.

Cyber Monday is on November 28th and we're expecting to see weeklong savings on today's most coveted gadgets. Check out our Cyber Monday deals hub for the best discounts happening now.