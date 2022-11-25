This Samsung 65-inch TV is only $547 in Black Friday deal — the lowest price we've seen

This is one of the best 65-inch TV deals we've seen for Black Friday 2022. This Samsung TV, boasting a 65-inch display with 4K UHD picture, is only $547 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)

This is the lowest price we've seen for this TV. Originally, this Samsung 65-inch TV had an unappealing price tag of nearly $650! Now, you can save big when you get this TV for less than $550! Win!

Samsung 65-inch 4K TV: was $647, now $547 @ Amazon

Save big in this incredible Black Friday TV deal. This 65-inch TV comes with a 4K UHD display, built-in assistants (e.g. Amazon Alexa) for smooth, seamless voice activation, a slim and sleek design, HDR picture, and more.

What makes this 65-inch TV stand out of the rest? Well, for one, it's only $547 on Amazon.

Its picture is incredible, boasting 4K UHD upscaling. This means you'll get 4 times the resolution of the typical full HD TV. Thanks to its dynamic crystal color feature, you can observe millions of shades of color, delivering lots of range and accuracy to your screen. This TV also offers HDR (high dynamic range) and a motion xcelerator feature. The latter, according to the Amazon listing, minimizes blur and enhances motion clarity. So whether you're watching sports or playing fast-moving games, this display will keep up with the action just fine!

And let's not forget that this TV is a 65-inch TV, so this is a big one! Plus, it has a sleek and slim design, allowing your TV to blend effortlessly into your living room (or wherever you'd like to place it). In terms of I/O, this TV comes with 3 HDMI ports.

Get this deal before it expires!