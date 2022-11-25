This LG 65 inch TV is only $536 for Black Friday — this is an all-time low price!

Looking for an awesome 65-inch TV for Black Friday 2022? Look no further than this LG TV! It boasts a stunning 65-inch display with 4K UHD picture. Plus, it's only $536 on Amazon. (opens in new tab)Wow!

This $536 price tag is an all-time low for the LG 65-inch Class UQ9000 Series TV. The original price tag for this TV is nearly $600 (gross), but with this Black Friday TV deal, you can save big on one of the best (and budget-friendly) 65-inch TVs on the market.

If you don't mind a lesser-known brand, consider the $400 65-inch TCL TV at Best Buy!

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 and we’re tracking the best end-of-year discounts on must-have tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals roundup for the best holiday discounts.

Nab the 65-inch TV you've always wanted with this incredible Black Friday TV. This gorgeous display comes with 4K picture. It's also, of course, a smart TV, so you can control the TV with several voice assistants, including Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and more. You can also get instant access to your favorite streaming platforms, including Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, Apple TV, Prime Video, and more.

Save on the TCL 65-inch Class 4-Series LED 4K UHD Smart Google TV! If you like Google Assistant on your phone, you'll love having the extra ears on your TV, thanks to curated watchlists and personalized recommendations. Chromecast is built right in, too, making it easy to stream media from your Android phone or tablet. This deal even comes with three free months of Apple TV+ (for new subscribers), and a free 30-day trial of FubuTV.



This is not a deal that you'd want to miss out on! Get it before it expires or sells out.