The 2022 iPad Pro sees first price drop in early Black Friday deal

The 2022 iPad Pro is seeing its first price drop just in time for the holidays. For a limited time, you can get Apple's latest tablet for an all-time low price.

Currently, the iPad Pro 2022 is on sale for $749 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It normally retails for $799, so that's $50 off — its first discount ever. This marks a new price low for this Apple tablet and one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals available.

(opens in new tab) Apple iPad Pro 2022: $799 $749 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 on the latest iPad Pro 2022 release. The new 11-inch iPad Pro features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor and 128GB of storage. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard.

Apple's 2022 iPad Pro brings faster performance to its pro-grade premium tablet. It retains the same gorgeous 11-inch (2388 x 1668) Liquid Retina display — now powered by Apple's M2 processor with enhanced GPU.

Although we didn't test it, iPad Pro 2022 reviews average 4.1 out of 5 stars at Amazon. Owners praise its fast M2 processor and Wi-Fi 6e connectivity. Apple's rates its new M2 chip as 15% faster than the M1 whereas the M2's GPU is 35% speedier.

In our 2021 iPad Pro review, we found it to be incredibly fast so we expect the 2022 iPad Pro to be on par with handling graphics-intensive tasks should process more efficiently and smoothly.

As an alternative, you can get the 2021 iPad Pro for $699 (opens in new tab) ($100 off). It's nearly identical to the latest iPad Pro only that it runs on last year's M1 processor.

If you were hoping to snag a new iPad for the holiday, you can't go wrong with the 2022 iPad Pro.