Samsung reveals Galaxy Tab S7 price and release date

Samsung revealed today the availability and pricing for the Galaxy Tab S7 and Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, the company's latest flagship Android tablets.

The Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus will be available for pre-order on Samsung.com and select carriers (AT&T, T-Mobile, Verizon) starting on September 2 before going on sale on September 18.

The Wi-Fi variant of the Galaxy Tab S7 will cost $649 while the Wi-Fi-only Galaxy Tab S7 Plus will start at $849. As always, adding storage capacity brings up the price. Going from 128GB to 256GB increases the price of each tablet by another $80 while the jump from 256GB to 512GB adds $100.

The Galaxy Tab S7 with 5G support will match the price of the more premium Wi-Fi model, at $849. Samsung told us that the 5G versions cost $200 more than the Wi-Fi models so the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus 5G should go for $1,049, although the carriers ultimately decide the price.

When you pre-order one of these tablets, you'll get the keyboard ($200 for Tab S7; $230 for Tab S7 Plus) for 50% off. Both the Galaxy Tab S7 and Tab S7 Plus will be available in three colors: Mystic Black, Mystic Silver and Mystic Bronze.

We took a pre-production unit of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus for a spin and came away impressed. The tablet has a stunning 12.4-inch display — possibly the best panel we've ever seen on a tablet — and an improved S Pen and keyboard.

For our full impressions of the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus, see our hands-on review. We expect to get the tablet in for a full review in the coming days or weeks so check back in with us soon to see how it holds up against the iPad Pro.