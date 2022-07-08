Prime Day 2022: Best early Apple Watch deals at Amazon

Set for July 12-13, Amazon Prime Day is a short hop away, yet today's Apple Watch deals are impressive. If you have your eye on a new Apple Watch to flex for the summer or back-to-school season, it's a great time to save.

In fact, the 45mm size Apple Watch Series 7 (opens in new tab) is holding steady at $359 — its lowest price ever on Amazon. It usually retails for $429 so you're saving $70 with this early Prime Day Apple Watch deal.

As per our Apple Watch 7 review, this smartwatch has excellent health/fitness tracking features, robust app support and an intuitive interface. It also has a large, bright display and stylish design. We gave the Apple Watch 7 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award for its useful attributes.

Over the Apple Watch 6, the Apple Watch 7 offers a larger display and up to 33 percent faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

If you're in the Apple ecosystem, the Apple Watch is a solid buy if you want the best all-around smartwatch.

Prime Day 2022 starts July 12 at 3 a.m. ET and we're tracking the best deals from Amazon and other retailers. Be sure to bookmark our Prime Day 2022 hub for the best discounts on mobile tech and more.

From the Apple Watch Series 7 to Apple Watch accessories, here are today's best Apple Watch deals:

Today's best Apple Watch deals

Pre Prime Day Apple Watch deals

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7: was $399 now $329 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the 41mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS smartwatch. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 41mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch Series 7 (45mm): was $429 now $359 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 on the 45mm Apple Watch Series 7 GPS smartwatch. Over its predecessor, it offers a larger display and 33% faster wireless charging. It features a 45 mm aluminum case and an Always-On Retina display with up to 1,000 nits of brightness. Powering the smartwatch is an S7 SiP chip 64-bit dual-core processor.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE (GPS/40mm): was $269 now $229 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

For a limited time, Amazon is slashing $40 off the Apple Watch SE. Apple's mid-tier smartwatch houses the same CPU found in the Apple Watch 5 and a display that's 30% brighter than the Apple Watch 3. This smartwatch supports emergency calls, fall detection, and features a built-in compass and always-on altimeter.

(opens in new tab) LifeProof Eco Friendly Apple Watch Band: was $39 now $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on the LifeProof Eco Friendly Band — its biggest discount yet. Made from 99% ocean plastic yarn so it's safe for the environment and comfortable to wear. It easily connects to your Apple Watch and has a fade resistant buckle closure. What's more, $1 of your purchase goes toward LifeProof's nonprofit partners. This band fits 38mm/40mm Apple Watches from Series 3 to 7.