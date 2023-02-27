Pokémon Day deals: Save on Pokémon games, accessories and collectibles

Pokémon Day (opens in new tab) deals on games, accessories and collectibles are in full effect today. Feb. 27 is Pokémon Day and this year marks the 27th anniversary of the first Pokémon game's release back in 1996. If you're a fan of the franchise, today is a great day to save on Pokémon merch.

For example, Amazon offers Pokémon Scarlet for $49 (opens in new tab). That's $10 off its normal price of $59 and one of the cheapest prices we've seen for this Nintendo Switch game . Save now and check out the forthcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet DLC later. Amazon also offers the Pokémon Violet for $50 (opens in new tab) ($9 off).

These region free games work with all Nintendo Switch systems.

Another Pokéman Day deal to snag is the Pikachu-themed PowerA Enhanced Wired Nintendo Switch Controller for $16 (opens in new tab) ($11 off). I own the Pokémon Grookey themed (opens in new tab) PowerA Wireless controller (opens in new tab) and love its lightweight, comfortable feel. Personally, I prefer to use this controller over the Joy-Cons with Comfort Grip. The handles conform nicely to the palms and the buttons feel solid and smooth.

If you're looking for a cheaper alternative to the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, PowerA Enhanced Controller is your best bet.

See more of today's best Pokémon Day deals below.

Pokémon Day deals

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Scarlet: $59 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on Pokémon Scarlet — region free. Enjoy traveling through the Paldea region in the newest iteration of Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet, team up with starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly as you journey in a new town. Take on new classes as the new kid in school, or explore the open-world region to your heart's content.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Violet: $59 $50 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $9 on Pokémon Violet — region free. Pokémon Violet offers an open-world gaming experience. Take on new classes as the new kid in school and explore the open-world region of Paldea.

(opens in new tab) New Pokémon Snap: $59 $44 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on Pokemon Snap. Rated E for everyone, the Editor's Choice New Pokémon Snap is a great way to introduce younger children to Pokémon collecting. We gave Pokémon Snap an overall review rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its detailed visuals, relaxing gameplay and impressive playability. Fun editing and sharing tools makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games for kids and adults alike.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Legends Arceus: $59 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on the critically acclaimed Pokemon Legends Arceus. Travel through the Hisui region with Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as you work toward your goals in this open-world Pokemon adventure.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Shining Pearl: $59 $44 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on Pokémon Shining Pearl — one of the biggest discount we've seen on this game. Pokémon Shining Pearl bring the 2006 Nintendo DS games to the Nintendo Switch platform. Relive the nostalgia with the original story, complete with in-your-face Pokémon battle scenes.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon Brilliant Diamond: $59 $44 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $15 on Pokemon Brilliant Diamond, one of the best Nintendo Switch game for kids age 7 and up. This modern day remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS games is easy to understand and retains the original story.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Shield Edition: $59 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on Pokémon Shield unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Partner with one of three new Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble and embark on a journey in the new Galar region. Play solo or team up with three other players locally or online in multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles.

(opens in new tab) Pokémon Sword Edition: $59 $49 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)

Save $19 on Pokémon Sword Edition. Unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. Partner with one of three new Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble and embark on a journey in the new Galar region. Play solo or team up with three other players locally or online in multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles.

(opens in new tab) Pokemon: Let's Go Eevee!: $59 $49 @ Target (opens in new tab)

Save $12 on this fabulous adventure with the ever-popular Pokemon Eevee. Set in the original Kanto region, enjoy exploring freely with your favorite pokemon by your side in this re-imagined version of a pokemon game.

(opens in new tab) Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact: $59 $49 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 on this Pokemon-themed Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact controller. This is a great solution for anyone looking for an alternative to Nintendo Switch Joy Cons. Hori's Joy Con replacements feature a more ergonomic construction for long gaming sessions in handheld mode.

(opens in new tab) PowerA Pokemon Enhanced Wired Controller : $27 $19 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $8 on this Pixel Pikachu design PowerA (opens in new tab) wired controller for Nintendo Switch. It features an ergonomic, lightweight design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.

(opens in new tab) Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition: $359 @ Nintendo Store (opens in new tab)

This Pokémon Day, the Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition is back in stock at Nintendo Store. Play at home on the TV or on the go with the Nintendo Switch OLED. In addition to the screen with vivid colors and sharp contrast, the Nintendo Switch – OLED Model includes a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port for TV play, 64GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio.