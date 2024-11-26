Missed the 30th anniversary PS5? These record-low deals will ease your pain
The PS5 is seeing some major deals that bring the PS5 Slim to record-low prices
I understand if you've got serious remorse about not getting your hands on Sony's PS1-inspired 30th Anniversary PS5 — it's retro, it's rare, and it's... well, did I mention retro?
But I've got some good news for anyone left out of the retro fun: there are quite a few major PS5 deals that (while it may not scratch the nostalgia itch) might take some of the sting of missing out away.
If you're still in the market for some PS5 goodness, there are a few Black Friday deals you're not going to want to miss.
Probably the most enticing Black Friday sale is on the PS5 Slim, which is currently selling for $424 as opposed to the $499 usual retail price.
That's 15% off and the sale is running through Amazon which is also guaranteeing that this is the best price through Black Friday. That means if you find a lower one, Amazon will match it.
This deal is direct through Sony and knocks $20 off the regular DualSense controller price.
If you're in the market for a new controller or know someone who needs a replacement (or maybe a new colorway) now is the time to strike.
If you spring for the digital edition of the PS5 Slim you get a pretty incredible deal through Target.
This Black Friday you can get a 1TB digital edition PS5 Slim with a free copy of NBA 2k25 for an impressive $125 off.
I think it goes without saying that this is a pretty solid deal worth jumping on, NBA fan or not.
Direct from Sony, you can get a huge deal on a PSVR 2 that includes a free digital copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain.
If you have a PS5 already and are interested in getting started on a VR journey, this is a deal you're not going to want to miss.
If you're in the market for a PS5 and already know that you want additional accessories to go along with it, QVC is offering the perfect Black Friday deal for you.
In this bundle, you get a PS5 Slim digital console, two DualSense wireless controllers, a free copy of Astro's PlayRoom, a stand, a dual charging dock, a silicone controller sleeve, and a wired headset.
That's a lot of bang for your buck.
Maybe you already have a PS5 and want to dress it up a little.
If that's the case, then Sony is offering a few smaller discounts on its console covers which come in various colors.
It might not be as drastic as some of the hardware deals, but $10 off ain't nothing.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
James is Senior News Editor for Laptop Mag. He previously covered technology at Inverse and Input. He's written about everything from AI, to phones, and electric mobility and likes to make unlistenable rock music with GarageBand in his downtime. Outside of work, you can find him roving New York City on a never-ending quest to find the cheapest dive bar.