Missed the 30th anniversary PS5? These record-low deals will ease your pain

I understand if you've got serious remorse about not getting your hands on Sony's PS1-inspired 30th Anniversary PS5 — it's retro, it's rare, and it's... well, did I mention retro?

But I've got some good news for anyone left out of the retro fun: there are quite a few major PS5 deals that (while it may not scratch the nostalgia itch) might take some of the sting of missing out away.

If you're still in the market for some PS5 goodness, there are a few Black Friday deals you're not going to want to miss.

Sony PS5 Slim: was $499 now $420 at Amazon Probably the most enticing Black Friday sale is on the PS5 Slim, which is currently selling for $424 as opposed to the $499 usual retail price. That's 15% off and the sale is running through Amazon which is also guaranteeing that this is the best price through Black Friday. That means if you find a lower one, Amazon will match it.

Sony DualSense : was $79.99 now $59.99 at PlayStation Direct US This deal is direct through Sony and knocks $20 off the regular DualSense controller price. If you're in the market for a new controller or know someone who needs a replacement (or maybe a new colorway) now is the time to strike.

Sony PS5 Slim digital bundle with NBA 2K25: was $499.99 now $374.99 at Target If you spring for the digital edition of the PS5 Slim you get a pretty incredible deal through Target. This Black Friday you can get a 1TB digital edition PS5 Slim with a free copy of NBA 2k25 for an impressive $125 off. I think it goes without saying that this is a pretty solid deal worth jumping on, NBA fan or not.

Sony PSVR 2 Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle: was $599 now $349 at PlayStation Direct US Direct from Sony, you can get a huge deal on a PSVR 2 that includes a free digital copy of Horizon Call of the Mountain. If you have a PS5 already and are interested in getting started on a VR journey, this is a deal you're not going to want to miss.

Sony PS5 Slim digital edition accessory bundle: was $689 now $599 at QVC - US If you're in the market for a PS5 and already know that you want additional accessories to go along with it, QVC is offering the perfect Black Friday deal for you. In this bundle, you get a PS5 Slim digital console, two DualSense wireless controllers, a free copy of Astro's PlayRoom, a stand, a dual charging dock, a silicone controller sleeve, and a wired headset. That's a lot of bang for your buck.