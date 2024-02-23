Pokémon Day 2024 deals: 15+ best early discounts
Shop Pokémon Day 2024 deals and rack up on Pokémon merch
Save the date! Pokémon Day 2024 is on Feb. 27 which is the same day of this year's Pokémon Presents showcase. Fans of the franchise can also look forward to Pokémon Day deals on Pokémon merch like Pokémon games and accessories for Nintendo Switch, collectible Pokémon Funko Pops!, Pokémon trading cards, and more.
This year's Pokémon Day marks the 28th anniversary of the release of the first Pokémon game in Japan back in 1996. My introduction to Pokémon was in the late 90s at college when a friend of mine loaned me Pokémon Red. From the moment I launched it on my Atomic Game Boy Color, I was hooked! Luckily, my friend was kind enough to let me hold onto the game for as long as I wanted.
If you're a fan of the franchise or know someone who is, Pokémon Day is a great time to catch deals on Pokémon merch. In fact, excellent early discounts are already up for grabs. Retailers are celebrating Pokémon Day in advance with deals on just about every Pokémon game and Pokémon-themed Nintendo Switch games, carrying cases, and controllers. We're also seeing significant markdowns on collectible Pokémon figures and Pokémon TCG Trainer boxes at Amazon.
Ahead of Pokémon Day 2024, see the best early deals you can get now.
Pokémon Day 2024 deals — best early sales
Pokémon Day 2024 deals — Games
Detective Pikachu Returns:
$49 $29 @ QVC via coupon, "HELLO20"
If you're a new QVC customer, take $20 off Detective Pikachu Returns for Nintendo Switch via coupon, "HELLO20". The objective of this new Pokémon game, unravel a series of mysteries across Ryme City with Pikachu and his human pal, Tim Goodman.
Pokémon Legends Arceus:
$59 $54 @ Walmart
Save $10 on the critically acclaimed Pokemon Legends Arceus. Travel through the Hisui region with Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as you work toward your goals in this open-world Pokemon adventure.
Price check: Amazon $54
Pokémon Scarlet:
$59 $49 @ Amazon
Save $10 on Pokémon Scarlet for Nintendo Switch. Enjoy traveling through the Paldea region in the newest iteration of Pokémon games. In Pokémon Scarlet, team up with starters Fuecoco, Sprigatito, and Quaxly as you journey in a new town. Take on new classes as the new kid in school, or explore the open-world region to your heart's content.
Price check: Walmart $49
Pokémon Violet:
$59 $48 @ Amazon
Save $11 on Pokémon Violet — region free. Pokémon Violet offers an open-world gaming experience. Take on new classes as the new kid in school and explore the open-world region of Paldea.
New Pokémon Snap:
$60 $40 @ Walmart
Save $20 on Pokemon Snap. Rated E for everyone, the Editor's Choice New Pokémon Snap is a great way to introduce younger children to Pokémon collecting. We gave Pokémon Snap an overall review rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its detailed visuals, relaxing gameplay and impressive playability. Fun editing and sharing tools makes it one of the best Nintendo Switch games for kids and adults alike.
Pokémon Shining Pearl:
$59 $39 @ Walmart
Now $20 off, Pokemon Shining Pearl is just $5 shy of its lowest price ever. Pokemon Shining Pearl brings the 2006 Nintendo DS game to the Nintendo Switch platform. Relive the nostalgia with the original story, complete with in-your-face Pokemon battle scenes.
Price check: Amazon $39
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond:
$59 $39 @ Amazon
Save $20 on Pokémon Brilliant Diamond — region free, one of the best Nintendo Switch game for kids age 7 and up. This modern day remake of the 2006 Nintendo DS games is easy to understand and retains the original story.
Pokémon Shield:
$59 $49 @ Walmart
Save $10 on Pokémon Shield unraveling the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta! Partner with one of three new Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble and embark on a journey in the new Galar region. Play solo or team up with three other players locally or online in multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles.
Pokémon Sword:
$59 $49 @ Amazon
Save $10 on Pokémon Sword Edition. Unravel the mystery behind the Legendary Pokémon Zacian and Zamazenta. Partner with one of three new Pokémon: Grookey, Scorbunny, or Sobble and embark on a journey in the new Galar region. Play solo or team up with three other players locally or online in multiplayer co-op Max Raid Battles.
Price check: Walmart $49
Pokémon: Let's Go Eevee!:
$59 $49 @ HSN via coupon, "HSN2024"
New HSN customers save $10 on Pokémon Eevee for Nintendo Switch via coupon, "HSN2024". Set in the original Kanto region, enjoy exploring freely with your favorite Pokémon by your side in this re-imagined version of a Pokémon game.
Pokémon Day 2024 deals — Accessories
PowerA Nintendo Switch Game Card Case (Pikachu):
$14 $12 @ Amazon
Now 15% off, this Pickachu-themed PowerA Nintendo Switch Game Card Case sees its first discount for Pokémon Day. Compact and easily portable, it's a great game storage solution for Nintendo Switch owners. It has 12 form-fitting rubber slots and a snap closure to securely hold up to 12 game cartridges/microSD cards.
Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact (Pikachu & Mimikyu):
$59 $49 @ Amazon
Save $10 on this Pokemon-themed Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Compact controller. This is a great solution for anyone looking for an alternative to Nintendo Switch Joy Cons. Hori's Joy Con replacements feature a more ergonomic construction for long gaming sessions in handheld mode.
PowerA Pokémon Nintendo Switch Case (Tie-Dye Pikachu & Eevee):
$15 $13 @ Amazon
Save $2 on this PowerA Pokémon Nintendo Switch Case with adorable Tie-Dye Pikachu & Eevee design. It features a sturdy zip-around shell design with a rubberized handle. Inside there's a felt lining with a zippered mesh pocket, padded screen-protector flap, and game cartridge slots to hold up to 10 games. Officially licensed by Nintendo, it fits the Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and Switch OLED.
PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wired Controller (Pokémon: Pikachu Moods):
$27 $19 @ Amazon
Save $8 on this Pikachu Moods design PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch. It features an ergonomic, lightweight design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.
PowerA Nintendo Switch Enhanced Wired Controller: (Pokémon: Charizard Vortex):
$27 $23 @ Amazon
Amazon's Pokémon Day deals offers a $4 discount on this Charizard Vortex-themed PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch. It features an ergonomic, lightweight design, motion controls, and advanced gaming buttons.
Pokémon Day 2024 deals — Collectibles
Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box:
$49 $39 @ Walmart
Now $10 off, the Pokémon TCG Scarlet & Violet Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box just hit its lowest price yet! It includes: 9 Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates booster packs, 1 Shiny Mimikyu full-art foil promo card, 65 Shiny Mimikyu card sleeves, 45 Pokémon TCG Energy cards, player’s guide to the Scarlet & Violet—Paldean Fates expansion, 6 damage-counter dice, 1 competition-legal coin-flip die, 2 plastic condition markers, collector’s box with 4 dividers, and a code card for Pokémon TCG Live.
Price check: Amazon $39
