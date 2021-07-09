Next 11-inch iPad Pro may feature a mini-LED panel — Apple expands its new display technology

Apple's next generation of 12.9-inch and 11-inch iPad Pro models are reportedly getting the same mini-LED display panel treatment; further expanding its new display technology beyond this year's 12.9-inch iPad Pro.



According to reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac), Apple plans to adopt mini-LED display panels in more of its devices, starting with both the bigger and smaller versions of the new tablet rumored to arrive in 2022.

Originally, the OLED displays were rumored to be coming to Apple's line of smaller tablets, ruling out the 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. Now, the 11-inch is expected to be equipped with the new display tech, meaning we could see even more products with mini-LED panels in the near future.



As for OLED, the hugely-favored display panels are cheaper than mini-LED panels, so Apple will stick to using OLED to keep the price down on its more affordable tablets — possibly including the iPad mini, iPad Air and original iPad.



As the report points out, Kuo claims more mini-LED display suppliers will reduce the price of the more expensive display component, giving Apple the chance to develop more devices being equipped with mini-LED displays.



Recently, reports have indicated a refreshed iPad Air with an OLED display is also in the works. While it was initially expected to arrive in 2022, we've learned the upcoming Apple tablet may arrive later than expected.



Apple's heavily-rumored 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are also expected to come with mini-LED display panels, a shortage of mini-LED display modules pushed back developments. If this is the case, we could also see a delay in the next generation of iPad Pro models.

2022 iPad Pro

The most recent iPad Pro 2021 impressed with its M1 chip, XDR display and connectivity upgrades, and we're expecting the same "best" qualities in Apple's next Pro tablet.



One additional feature the next iPad Pro may boast is "reverse wireless charging" technology, along with a glass back instead of the current iPad Pro's aluminium frame. The new wireless charging tech allows users to place other Apple devices, such as an iPhone or AirPods Pro, on the glass surface and charge the devices, which sounds wicked.



As always, we can't confirm any of these new features or components until Apple officially announces them. In the meantime, check out the best tablets on the market today.