An Apple gaming console would cost $3,500 more than the PS5 — here's why

Imagine a world where Apple dominated the gaming industry — its sleek console would likely feature industry-leading internals, Siri-activated commands and unrivaled interconnectedness with your iPhone, MacBook, AirPods Max and more. But how much would it cost?

Hold on to your seats! According to a Mackeeper study, if Apple launched a PS5 and Xbox Series X rival, it'd cost a whopping $3,969. Mackeeper didn't stop at gaming hardware, though. The utility-software firm also analyzed the hypothetical price tags of Apple products if the company entered into a slew of other industries, including makeup, hygiene, fitness and more.

What if Apple dominated the beauty, hygiene and fitness and kitchenware industries?

We don't foresee Apple dipping its toes into the makeup industry any time soon — or ever — but if the Cupertino-based tech giant decided to throw a curveball, Estée Lauder and Clinique better watch its back.

The Apple Mac Lipstick Line

Apple's fictional lipstick line (Image credit: Mackeeper)

Apple's brand-spankin' new lipstick — seducing customers with its clever "Night out mode" tagline — would cost $127, according to Mackeeper. That's almost double what Hermès charges for its ridiculously expensive luxury lipsticks.

Apple's fictional makeup line would surely be environment friendly, made with aerospace-grade materials and an assortment of colors that match its new, colorful iMacs.

iMac 2021 (Image credit: Apple)

If Apple wanted to kick its makeup marketing up a notch, it would promote its lipstick line alongside an iPhone launch as selfie-taking social media influencers pout their Apple-lipstick adorned lips. It'd also be cool if the lipsticks would match the iPhone colors — I, personally, would love an Apple-branded Pacific Blue lipstick inspired by the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max.

And of course, like the iPhone 12 line, it'd have water and sweat resistance for swimmers, joggers and other active customers. According to Mackeeper's fictional concept of the Mac Lipstick, it would be compatible with your phone and alert you when your product is running now.

The Apple AirBrush

Apple AirBrush (Image credit: Mackeeper)

If Apple entered the hygiene market, Mackeeper predicts that its digital toothbrush — dubbed the AirBrush — would have a starting price of $152, which isn't half bad. Mackeeper's AirBrush renders show that Apple's toothbrush heads would be powered up with an AirPods-like charging case.

"These rechargeable toothbrush heads would sense when they’re in your mouth, brushing as hard as their sensors tell them to," Mackeeper said.

The Apple iBike

Apple iBike (Image credit: Mackeeper)

Apple already has its toes in the fitness industry with health-conscious software and workout-focused smartwatches, so why not take the full plunge into the fitness market?

If the iBike were to hit the market, Mackeeper calculates that it would have a starting price of $1,782. It would be sleek, slim, and aimed to sync up with riders' heart rates in order to track what they're burning. It'll also have a built-in maps, so you'll never get lost while pedaling from A to B.

If you ask me, I think Apple would be more likely to launch a stationary fitness bike in the far future. Why should Peloton get all the shine?

The Apple Touch Toaster

Apple Touch Toaster (Image credit: Mackeeper)

Mackeeper's vision of an Apple-branded toaster is a bread-perfecting machine, equipped with a Super Retina XDR touch display, that heats your toast to your ideal shade, texture and crunch. The Apple Touch Toaster would set you back $178.

Other fictional Apple products Mackeeper conceptualized for this study are a turntable ($758), batteries ($50), and even digital socks called FindMySocks that feature AirTags so you can stop losing them and end the cycle of wearing mismatched pairs ($56).

You may be wondering, "How did Mackeeper determine the prices of these hypothetical Apple products?" Mackeeper's methodology included calculating the price difference between Apple items (e.g. iWatch and iPhone) and their non-Apple counterparts. With this information, Mackeeper came up with an "average Apple inflation figure" and determined how much Apple products would cost if they entered into new markets.