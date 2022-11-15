MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Pro hits all-time low in early Black Friday deal — save $500!

Black Friday deals 2022 are upon us and if you were hoping for a MacBook Pro price drop, the wait is over. Amazon is wasting no time slashing prices on Apple's premium laptops with a new all-time low for the larger MacBook Pro 16.

Amazon has dropped the MacBook Pro 16 to $1,999 (opens in new tab) Typically, it retails for $2,499, so that's a staggering $500 in savings — its biggest discount ever. This is one of the

(opens in new tab) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16: $2,499 $1,999 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Now $500 off, the base 512GB M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is at its lowest price ever. This 16-inch laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip coupled with 16GB of RAM and employs a 16-core GPU for graphics. Like the 14-inch M1 MacBook Pro, it boasts an elegant design, excellent performance, and stellar battery life.

Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 16 is suitable for video editing, music production and other demanding tasks. It packs a 16-inch mini-LED backlit display, Apple's M1 Pro 10-core chip, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. And for graphics handling, it employs a 16-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming applications.

In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro a total rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

To test its performance, we launched 70 open tabs of Google Chrome and a few YouTube videos and Twitch streams. The MacBook Pro showed no signs of slowing down. Connectivity-wise, the MacBook Pro 16 sports a full HDMI port, SDXC card reader and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. It also equips you with a headphone jack and MagSafe charger.

Apple Black Friday deals are bountiful, but all-time low pricing on popular laptops like the MacBook Pro 16 don't always last long, so don't wait on this one.