Forget the iPhone SE 4! The Samsung Galaxy A35 is out now and only $399

Does the upcoming iPhone SE 4 stand a chance with the Samsung Galaxy A35 already on shelves?

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is now officially available in the U.S. at just $399, making it one of the top mid-range phone bargains on the market. It packs in a lot of features for that low price, too. Including a Super AMOLED display, a triple camera array, 5G connectivity, and more.

With specs that good, it's hard to believe the Galaxy A35 is less expensive than the iPhone SE, Apple's only budget phone.

Does the iPhone SE 4 stand a chance against the Samsung Galaxy A35? Here's a look at Samsung's new mid-range bargain and how it stacks up against what we know so far about Apple's next iteration of the iPhone SE.

Samsung Galaxy A35 launches in the US for just $399

The Samsung Galaxy A35 is available in "Awesome Lilac" and "Awesome Navy" (Image credit: Samsung)

As of April 18, 2024, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is finally available in the U.S. at a starting price of just $399. It's already been available in other markets around the globe since March, but this is the first day you can pick it up from Samsung's U.S. website and stores across North America.

You get a lot of value for $399, too. The Galaxy A35 features a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Plus. It has an 84.8% screen-to-body ratio with a camera cut-out dot but no big notch. On the back, you have a triple camera array with a 50MP wide main camera, plus an 8MP ultrawide camera and a 5MP macro camera.

That camera setup includes both Night and Night Portrait mode, making it a low-light photography dream. Both the rear main camera and 13 MP selfie camera are capable of 4K video, as well.

The Galaxy A35 runs on an octa-core Exynos 1380 processor with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (upgradable to 256GB), powered by a 5,000mAh battery with Super Fast Charging support. You also get 5G connectivity and IP67 dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A35 vs iPhone SE 4: Is this even a competition?

Could this be the design for the upcoming iPhone SE 4? (Image credit: Laptop Mag / Rael Hornby)

With such impressive specs, the Samsung Galaxy A35 is now a top contender in the budget phone market. It begs the question: Does the upcoming iPhone SE 4 stand a chance with the Galaxy A35 around?

Apple hasn't officially unveiled the iPhone SE 4 yet, so we won't know its exact specs and design until we get a proper announcement. However, there are some recent leaks and rumors to give us hints about the next iteration of Apple's budget iPhone.

Judging by recent leaked case images, it looks like the iPhone SE 4 is finally getting a design update that blends the look of the iPhone XR and iPhone 13. It appears to have a single rear main camera, which already puts it at a disadvantage compared to the triple camera array on the Samsung Galaxy A35.

A single lens camera on the iPhone SE 4 would be a bummer compared to the Galaxy A35's triple camera array (Image credit: Laptop Mag/Rael Hornby)

Even if the iPhone SE 4 gets an improved 6-inch OLED display, it will likely have a big iPhone XR-style notch. An A16 chip would be a nice upgrade for Apple's budget phone, but the price could negate any technical improvements. There are rumors the iPhone SE 4 could cost $500 or more, which is a big increase from the current iPhone SE price of $429 and way more than the Samsung Galaxy A35.

Unless Apple has kept quiet on some serious iPhone SE 4 upgrades, it'll be tough to justify a price bump with the Galaxy A35 around. The third-gen iPhone SE already saw a sales decline compared to the second-gen model. It's already becoming a real challenge to justify paying a premium to get an iPhone sporting specs that can't beat what Samsung offers in the same price range.

We'll have to wait until we get an official announcement from Apple to see how competitive the iPhone SE 4 actually is. Current rumors point to a 2025 launch for the iPhone SE 4, so there's still plenty of time for Apple to give it some big improvements.

Right now, though, it's not looking too good for Apple's budget phone. We'll continue covering the latest updates and news surrounding the iPhone SE 4 and its competitors, like the Samsung Galaxy A35, so stay tuned for more info.