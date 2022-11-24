10 best Black Friday Apple deals available right now: Save on MacBooks, AirPods, iPhones, iPads and more

Refresh

The M1 MacBook Air is currently $200 off! (Image credit: Future) Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $799 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) We don't normally recommend laptops that are two years old, but the MacBook Air is still, even today, an absolutely stellar laptop. Apple completely revolutionized their laptop line-up with the famous M1 chip, and if you want to see why, you can get your hands on the Apple MacBook Air M1 for $800 (opens in new tab). This means you'll save $200 on the 2020 MacBook Air M1. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD.

Save an impressive $400 on the MacBook Pro 14! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Apple M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14: $1,999 $1,599 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) The stellar 14-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro is back to its all-time low at Best Buy! This early Black Friday deal came with a huge $400 discount, meaning you can pick up this powerful MacBook Pro 14 for $1,599 (opens in new tab). That's down from the usual $2,000 price tag! Apple's M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 is as close to perfect as a laptop gets. The laptop in this deal packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M1 Pro 8-core chip, 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. For graphics handling, it packs a 14-core GPU which makes it suitable for gaming. In our M1 Pro MacBook Pro 14 review, we praise its sleek, elegant design, stunning display, and ample array of ports. We gave the M1 MacBook Pro 14 a total rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its excellent performance and battery life. It's the Editor's Choice laptop for power-users.

Save $100 on Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's AirPods Max are among our favorite noise-cancelling headphones. They feature powerful H1 chips, nine microphones, 40mm drivers, and tons of sensors. In our AirPods Max review, we praise the headphones' gorgeous design, great sound quality and powerful active noise-cancelling. We gave the AirPods Max a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars, backed by our Editor's Choice cosign. Currently marked down to $449 at Amazon (opens in new tab) that's a $100 savings and one of the lowest prices we've seen on Apple's audiophile headphones. Best of all, unlike some of the previous times we've seen this deal, you aren't limited to a specific color for the lowest price so take your pick from any of the five options.

(Image credit: Laptop Mag) Apple AirTag: $29 $24 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Not even Apple's handy AirTag can escape the price cuts of Black Friday 2022, with the tracker seeing a 14% discount, a pack of four now $19 off, and more! Right now, you can grab the AirTag for $24.99 (opens in new tab), a four-pack for $79.99 (opens in new tab), and even a fancy Leather Key Ring case for $31 (opens in new tab) — that's down from $35. It isn't every day we see Apple's tracker get these price cuts, no matter how small they are. If you fancy keeping tabs on your items, don't miss out on this bundle of deals. It's the perfect option for any of the Apple products on this list, and even for other items like your phone, wallet, and keys.

Apple Watch Series 8 (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Apple Watch Series 8: $399 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The Apple Watch Series 8 is just a couple of months old, but you can already save an impressive $50 off the best smartwatch for iPhone owners. We awarded the new wearable from Apple 4.5 out of 5 stars with praise for its gorgeous display, enhanced sleep tracking, and standout user interface. Apple Watch Series 7 owners can probably skip this fairly iterative update, but if you own any of the previous Apple Watches or are picking one up for the first time this is a great entry point. The Apple Watch pairs seamlessly with the rest of your Apple devices and offers an unmatched smartwatch experience. Factor in that it is currently available for its all-time low price of $349 at Amazon (opens in new tab) and this is an easy Black Friday deal to recommend to any Apple fan.

iPad Air 5 at its lowest price of the year! (Image credit: Apple) Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $519 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Apple's iPad Air offers everything you could ever want in a tablet. The base model has a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display, an Apple M1 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Rounding out its specs are built-in stereo speakers, a 12MP rear camera, and a 12MP FaceTime camera. The iPad Air 5 works with optional Apple accessories like Apple Pencil for note-taking and drawing. Pair it with Apple's Magic Keyboard for that familiar laptop feel (both are sold separately). While we didn't test this 5th generation iPad Air, in our iPad Air 4 review, we loved its sleek, thin-bezel design and loud, clear speakers. We also liked the tablet's solid battery life, lasting 10 hours and 29 minutes in our Laptop Mag battery test. iPad Air 5 reviews on Amazon average 4.8 out of 5 stars on Amazon. Satisfied owners praise its portability, speedy performance, and gorgeous design. Currently available for its lowest price ever at $519 on Amazon (opens in new tab), you'll enjoy this powerful tablet for years to come and know you got it for an outstanding value.

MacBook Air M2 hits new all-time low at $1,049! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) M2 MacBook Air: $1,199 $1,049 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The 2022 MacBook Air, packed with Apple's custom M2 chip, brings new colors and performance enhancements to the brand's highly praised laptop. Boasting power, portability, and endurance, the MacBook Air M2 is one of the best laptops money can buy. The base model packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. And it's $150 off on Amazon! (opens in new tab) In our MacBook Air M2 review, we praised its elegant redesign, good performance and bright, colorful screen. Its battery lasted a whopping 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test, which is impressive. In our experience, a typical laptop lasts no longer than 9 or 10 hours. We gave the MacBook Air M2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award. Don't sleep on this deal, this is the lowest price we've ever seen on the MacBook Air M2 (opens in new tab) so it might not stick around too long.

AirPods Pro 2 are available for an all-time low at just $199! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) The AirPods Pro 2 are on sale for $199 (opens in new tab) at Amazon and truthfully we didn't see them going this low for Black Friday. This is the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price ever and one Black Friday Apple deal you don't have to wait for as there is virtually no chance they dip any lower. Usually, the AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249, so you're saving $50. It's one of the best Black Friday headphones deals in town. Walmart already sold out of this deal, so don't wait too long as Amazon is sure to run out eventually. Apple's 2nd generation AirPods Pro are a solid refresh of the 1st generation AirPods Pro. Powered by an upgraded H2 processor, they feature new touch controls, enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life. Also new to the AirPods Pro 2 is Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. This ensures a more personalized sound experience — a welcome feature for Audiophiles. If you've been waiting to pick up the AirPods Pro 2 then stop waiting, the recently released earbuds are a fantastic value at $199 on Amazon (opens in new tab) right now.