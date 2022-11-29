Hurry! Last chance to save $600 on this 65-inch Sony OLED TV

Cyber Monday is coming to an end, but before everything returns to its regular boring price, we still have some deals to sneak into your life. In this case, one of the best OLED TVs out there is seeing a steep discount. The 65-inch Sony Bravia OLED is available for $1,698 at Amazon (opens in new tab).

This means the TV is seeing a $602 discount, which is absolutely enormous for a TV of this kind. If you've been on the lookout for a fantastic TV that can offer 4K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, hypnotizing color depth and fantastic brightness levels.

This is one of the best 65-inch TV Cyber Monday deals out there. Keep checking our main Cyber Monday deals hub for even more holiday discounts.

(opens in new tab) Sony Bravia OLED 65-inch: $2,300 $1,698 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

The Sony Bravia OLED 65-inch is a fantastic OLED TV bolstered by its 4K resolution, staggering color depth and fantastic brightness. You will never be the same after your first time playing a game or watching a film on an OLED TV, and especially with a product as premium as the Bravia, you shouldn't miss out, especially at a discount this steep.

The Sony Bravia OLED 65-inch is a premium TV that offers staggering color depth, deep blacks and incredible peak brightness. Beyond that, it of course is a 4K display with 120Hz refresh rate, which means it's a great choice for gaming.

It's especially useful for PS5 users, as it's specifically designed for the console, offering Auto HRT Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Switching that can adapt to PS5 games to ensure they look as good as possible. The TV also offers HDMI 2.1 features, including 4K/120, VRR and ALLM.

I use an OLED TV for all of my gaming, and while I don't have personal experience with the Bravia in particular, Sony boasts plenty of prestige for the quality of their TVs. If you really want to engage with some of the best picture quality out there, we highly recommend considering an OLED TV. Obviously, at the end of the day, $1,698 is still tons of money, but this deal brings it to a price that makes now the perfect time to consider investing.