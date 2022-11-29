Live
Black Friday Gaming Laptop deals still running today LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more
Live coverage of the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals that are still running!
Black Friday and Cyber Monday may be over, but hundreds of gaming laptop deals are still running — including huge savings across Alienware, Asus, Acer, Razer, MSI and more. It's clear that retailers aren't playing around when it comes to discounts on powerful portable gaming systems.
From big discounts on the bleeding edge gaming laptops, to massive savings on beefy RTX 30 series systems (to make room for the inevitable 40 series launch), it's easy to get lost in the huge amount of options available. That's why we've set up this live blog, to point you in the direction of the best deals worth your hard earned money.
So if you're in the market for a gaming laptop deal, and you just missed out on Black Friday and Cyber Monday make sure you're following our Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals live blog, to ensure you don't miss any of the best deals, as they pop up!
Cyber Monday Gaming laptop deals live right now (US)
- MSI GF63 Thin (GTX 1650):
$632$449 @ Walmart (opens in new tab)
- Acer Nitro 5 w/ (RTX 3060):
$1,050$729 @ Acer (opens in new tab)
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14:
$1,399$899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
- Alienware m1 R5 (RTX 3070 Ti):
$2,149$1,699 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3080):
$1,999$1,699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
- Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition:
$1,700, $1099 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Cyber Monday Gaming laptop deals live right now (UK)
- MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3070 + 11th gen intel):
£1,399£949 @ Very (opens in new tab)
- MSI Katana GF66 (RTX 3060 + 12th gen intel):
£1,299£999 @ Currys (opens in new tab)
- Acer Predator Helios 300 (RTX 3070 Ti):
£1,899£1,449 @ Box.co.uk (opens in new tab)
- Dell G15 (RTX 3070):
£1,499£1,279 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
- Razer Blade Pro 17 (RTX 3080):
£2,999£2,099 @ Laptops Direct (opens in new tab)
- Alienware x18 R2 (RTX 3080 Ti):
£3,449£2,759 @ Dell (opens in new tab)
Pick up an RTX 3070 laptop for an insanely cheap price in the UK!
- MSI Katana GF66:
£1,399£949 @ Very (opens in new tab)
Yes it's past midnight. I should be in bed. But I don't care, because the deals are SO good! In fact, I had to double check this one with the retailer - make sure they weren't making a mistake...
Turns out it's not an error, and you can legitimately get an RTX 3070 laptop for LESS than a grand (opens in new tab)! Alongside this, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and has a 512GB SSD!
Save $800 on this MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop
- MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop:
$2,699$1,899 (opens in new tab)
The MSI Creator 15 professional laptop is a fantastic choice for content creators of every skill level and no you haven't stumbled onto the wrong page, it can still handle your gaming with its RTX 3080 GPU. Currently, you can save $800 on the Creator 15 at Amazon and snag it for under $1,900.
Featuring a potent CPU and GPU combo consisting of an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3080. 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD of storage. You can really get a lot of photo and video editing done on this MSI Creator 15. Also, it comes with a gorgeous 15-inch OLED 4K display that will help you make sure your color grading is exactly where it needs to be.
Enjoy this killer deal right now at Amazon and save $800 (opens in new tab)!
Xbox Wireless Controller is still just $39!
- Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller:
$59$39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Now's your chance to save $20 on the always-reliable Xbox Wireless Controller — perfect for your laptop, mobile, and Xbox console gaming! With a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips, and Hybrid D-pad, Microsoft's Xbox Core Controller is one of the best PC controllers you'll ever own.
The Xbox wireless controller's form factor, button mapping, and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience. It connects to your Windows 10 computer or Xbox console via Bluetooth. It's the best-designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres.
Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves accuracy, control, and comfort during gameplay — even when your hands get clammy. Broad compatibility lets you easily pair and switch between devices. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS. You can grab the Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now!
Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 7 is still just $899!
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14:
$1,399$899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab)
Right now, you can pick up this ROG Zephyrus G14 for $899 (opens in new tab)at Best Buy. That's a nice $500 you get to keep in your pocket, and considering how highly we rate this gaming laptop, this is one of the best early Cyber Monday deals we've come across!
The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its powerful specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD. That's plenty of brawn for playing the latest PC games and day-to-day tasks for school or work.
In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance, and solid audio. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life.
Some of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 only offer these kinds of specs, so picking this ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $899 (opens in new tab) is a steal.
This RTX 3080 gaming laptop is now CHEAPER than it was on Black Friday
- Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 (RTX 3080):
$1,999$1,699 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
With $300 off, this is the cheapest RTX 3080 gaming laptop (opens in new tab) you can find on sale right now! Plus, it's $100 less than the price it was at during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Alongside this, you'll find all the essentials for a gaming system, with the Asus ROG Strix Scar featuring a 300Hz FHD panel up top, an optical-mechanical keyboard for lightning quick reactions.
Plus, with an AMD Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 1TB SSD, this speed demon is going to handle all the latest games for a good long while to come.
