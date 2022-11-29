Black Friday Gaming Laptop deals still running today LIVE: Big savings on Alienware, Razer, Asus and more

Refresh

Pick up an RTX 3070 laptop for an insanely cheap price in the UK! (Image credit: Future) MSI Katana GF66: £1,399 £949 @ Very (opens in new tab) Yes it's past midnight. I should be in bed. But I don't care, because the deals are SO good! In fact, I had to double check this one with the retailer - make sure they weren't making a mistake... Turns out it's not an error, and you can legitimately get an RTX 3070 laptop for LESS than a grand (opens in new tab)! Alongside this, the laptop is powered by an Intel Core i7 CPU, 16GB RAM and has a 512GB SSD!

Save $800 on this MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop (Image credit: MSI) MSI Creator 15 Professional Laptop: $2,699 $1,899 (opens in new tab) The MSI Creator 15 professional laptop is a fantastic choice for content creators of every skill level and no you haven't stumbled onto the wrong page, it can still handle your gaming with its RTX 3080 GPU. Currently, you can save $800 on the Creator 15 at Amazon and snag it for under $1,900. Featuring a potent CPU and GPU combo consisting of an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-11800H processor and an Nvidia RTX 3080. 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD of storage. You can really get a lot of photo and video editing done on this MSI Creator 15. Also, it comes with a gorgeous 15-inch OLED 4K display that will help you make sure your color grading is exactly where it needs to be. Enjoy this killer deal right now at Amazon and save $800 (opens in new tab)!

Xbox Wireless Controller is still just $39! (Image credit: Amazon) Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller: $59 $39 @ Amazon (opens in new tab) Now's your chance to save $20 on the always-reliable Xbox Wireless Controller — perfect for your laptop, mobile, and Xbox console gaming! With a comfortable, ergonomic design, textured grips, and Hybrid D-pad, Microsoft's Xbox Core Controller is one of the best PC controllers you'll ever own. The Xbox wireless controller's form factor, button mapping, and etched trigger grips help elevate your overall gaming experience. It connects to your Windows 10 computer or Xbox console via Bluetooth. It's the best-designed and most comfortable gamepad for playing games across all genres. Simply put, the Xbox Wireless Controller vastly improves accuracy, control, and comfort during gameplay — even when your hands get clammy. Broad compatibility lets you easily pair and switch between devices. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, Windows PCs, Android, and iOS. You can grab the Xbox Wireless Controller for $39 at Amazon (opens in new tab) right now!

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 with AMD Ryzen 7 is still just $899! (Image credit: Laptop Mag) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14: $1,399 $899 @ Best Buy (opens in new tab) Right now, you can pick up this ROG Zephyrus G14 for $899 (opens in new tab)at Best Buy. That's a nice $500 you get to keep in your pocket, and considering how highly we rate this gaming laptop, this is one of the best early Cyber Monday deals we've come across! The laptop on sale packs a 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display with a 144Hz refresh rate and runs on an AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU coupled with 16GB of RAM. Rounding out its powerful specs are Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060 GPU and a 512GB SSD. That's plenty of brawn for playing the latest PC games and day-to-day tasks for school or work. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 review, we were impressed by its slim design, stellar performance, and solid audio. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. We also appreciate its comfortable keyboard and amazing battery life. Some of the best gaming laptops under $1,500 only offer these kinds of specs, so picking this ROG Zephyrus G14 for just $899 (opens in new tab) is a steal.